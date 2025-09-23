genXy

genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 21: Our End of Summer Pledge Drive Four-hour Marathon

Bah dee ahh! We had the best time ever! Bah dee ahh! Podcasting in September!
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dr. Amber Hull's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
+13
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
,
Dr. Amber Hull
, and 14 others
Sep 23, 2025
Share
Friends, that was one EPIC The Daily Whatever Show. PHEW!!

Over 4.5 hours, we had 13 guests, 542 attendees, at least eight replays of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, and most of all—an infinite supply of joy.

We’re ending the day with 117 paid subscribers, exceeding our goal.

We’re so happy and grateful. And tired.

Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.

Thanks to a technical glitch—okay, it was us, not checking the calendar—summer technically ends on Sept 22 at 2:19pm ET, not on Sept 21. So we’ve extended the pledge drive for one more day. Because we’re perfectionist completionists like that.

After the 22nd, these deep discount go away.

So you know what to do…

We now head into colder, darker months with a spark of hope from everyone in this community. We hope you can feel it, too.

Special thanks to our amazing guests today for your time, wisdom, and kind words:

Dr. Amber Hull
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
KiKi Walter
,
Füsun Aydın
,
Soso
,
Walter Rhein
,
Char Sundust
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Kenyon
,
Jacob Summers
,
Steve Uppendahl
,
Wendy Parker
, and
Frederic Poag
.

If you’re not following or subscribed to these fine folks—get on that.

We tried to capture all the names from today, but our Live was so big it broke the tool. So if don’t see your name, blame AI, not us.

HUGE thanks to…

The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Kimmy Win
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
cynmac
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
MorganX
,
Dana DuBois
,
Marney
,
Richard Stammer
,
Dorie B
,
Debbie Lazarewicz
,
Annie He
,
Patrick Fitzgerald ca
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Courtney 🇨🇦
,
KiKi Walter
,
Füsun Aydın
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Linnea
,
Ted Patchell
,
Walter Rhein
,
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
,
Karolina
,
Barry Carragher
,
Pauline
,
DIbbott
,
Dr. Amber Hull
,
Melanie Michaels
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Stephen
,
Michelle Cunningham
,
Brushy 🦝📚
,
Jane Laitinen
,
Linda Roberta Hibbs
,
Greg
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Alicia Cleveland
,
Jenn Dandle
,
A. Hofferkamp
,
Lahboss
,
Heidi Schmid
,
lois
,
Victoria Oppenheimer
,
Lisa Burgess
,
Education is a lamp
,
Bonnie Emmerich
,
Pat
,
Chrissie
,
Robin Liberte’
,
Agem
,
Kenny Shepherd
,
Bobby Kaye
,
Trish Hull
,
John Henry
,
Nancy B.
,
Dr. Ashori MD
,
Rick Kohut
,
Cat
,
Alan Brown
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
KC
,
William Tumbleweed
,
tenacitytrades
,
Michael Teferi
,
Deborah Winkenwerder
,
Bud Hager
,
Carl Selfe
,
Heidi J Kellam
,
Jennifer Karger Lange
,
Cheryl Aquino
,
Sean
,
Hippie Dippie Shelbel
,
Roger Scott
,
P. J. Schuster
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Gail lockhart
,
Linda
,
Janie
,
Rina Henri
,
tecolote42
,
Kat Boylan
,
Angela Q-R
,
Trilingual Guy
,
Kellboy
,
Kim Taylor
,
Old Codger Steve
,
Story Carrier
,
Joseph Mooney
,
roq27
,
JoAnne Compton
,
Janice Prevail
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
Angus Mclellan
,
Kim Anthony-Thompson
,
Kaia Loves Art
,
Jim
,
Soso
,
Curlygirly
,
BiffBiff
,
You Ready Grandma
,
gipsyvixen
,
Katherine Vargas
,
Janis Tester
,
knapsack
,
Lisa Jensen
,
Limitless with Sebastian Quinn
,
Amber DiPietra
,
LJT
,
Well That Ended Badly
,
Northshore2025
,
Ellie Leonard
,
alchemical daydreams..
,
Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy
,
Tonantzin333
,
Zuri Stevens
,
Dominick
,
Jayjay
,
Just Joan
,
Lee Noeau
,
Elizabeth Alexander
,
ELIZABETH KUNEMOTO
,
Bob
,
judyth Watson-Remy
,
Christina Gurchinoff
,
alain jean ehret
,
Wendy Robinson
,
Nicole
,
Mary
,
Eddie Edwards
,
Sunny Hong
,
Marianne
,
Kirk Huyser
,
Jeremiah | Sexvangelicals
,
Julie
,
Nan O’Neill
,
Denise Shelton
,
Dr. Jan Patterson
,
Thomas Kovac
,
Lynette Slover
,
Kathy Gourley
,
Jeanne 💙
,
Jaimie Hileman
,
Vivian McInerny
,
James Matthews
,
dameemstr@icloud.com
Geoff Campbell
,
Susan Meyers
,
Estelle Freedman
,
Joanne
,
Kristi Warriner
,
Aaron Bayona
,
Char Sundust
,
Maggie
,
Natasha K.
,
Maria Sundquist
,
Jenny Gem
,
John Welch
,
Beth Bowman
,
Mario DeFazio
,
Izzy
,
Mara
,
A Tad Impatient To 86 47
,
Trans Collective
,
Jeri Peratis
,
Thaddeus Howze
,
Bill Stewart
,
Deb Christie
,
Jo
,
Reeves Hughes
,
D Michelle Mason
,
julianne Brendon
,
LPC
,
The [re] UNION With CJ
,
Michelle M
,
Stephanie’s Dish Newsletter
,
Heidi Hart
,
Lahboss
,
Dale Blair
,
Jeanne Tifft
,
Frederick Peterson
,
John Baker
,
CM
,
Leslie Menke
,
Gayle Glisson
,
Millard W. Hall
,
Sally C. Sumner
,
Sue
,
More Than Poetry
,
Astro
,
Ying Yang
,
Jo Kooser
,
Jane Caron
,
Up & Down The Lane w/Elle Lane
,
Mercedes F
,
Lisa nusca
,
Darlene Deluna
,
Suzanne Belonga
,
Lynn Waldorf
,
Gatto Sospetto
,
Rock Cousteau
,
Karin Chrostowski
,
Lis Soderberg
,
Jacob Summers
,
Kimberly Parker
,
Sheryl Fletcher.
,
Kenyon
,
Jan Rawlins-Atchison
,
Jack Peacock
,
MJoT
,
Mel
,
Tonie Allen
,
Valerie Gill
,
Aunt Freddie
,
Kim Winchell
,
Eileen Marcus
,
Mombeka
,
Emily Gatewood
,
Eileen Kennedy
,
Sandra Murzin
,
Rachielle Sheffler
,
Steve Uppendahl
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
A for Angry
,
Patricia Dee
,
Christine Donnellan
,
Lisa League
,
David Reamer
,
Steve Wolf
,
Amanda
,
Lizajean
,
Eagle
,
Lex Atwater
,
Brigitte Berner
,
Christine chacon
,
Greg Yochim
,
Jane B In NC🌼
,
Fred Summerfelt
,
The Momster
,
DeAnn M. Waltz
,
Caroline
,
Nancy Mitchell
,
Evelyn
,
Wendy Parker
,
Jacob Katz
,
Al Ciuffo
,
ang mac
,
Thriver
,
Nancy L Smith
,
Nancy Werner Mosley
,
DONNA FISHER
,
Bryan Graham
,
Judy Schwartz
,
Louise Auchampach
,
Angela F. Winter
,
Cristina Ratchford
,
Barbara Reed
,
Persephone
,
Abba's Delight
,
I. Avila
,
Michael D
,
Brian M.
,
John Turley MD
,
Genie Bailey
,
Marie Feeley
,
Craig Nixon
,
Anne Lemmons
,
Carole Walker
,
Kaija Reiss
,
Leon Brown, Jr.
,
Diane Keating
,
Kevin
,
Damon Kenner
,
GMuirhead
,
Pam Wade
,
Carla Diller
,
Alice Sturdy
,
Mariel
,
Hospice Nurse Bev
,
Gordon Soukoreff
,
Thomas Baker
,
Dan Bern
,
Lynn McHarry
,
Kemoso solon
,
Leilani
,
Frederic Poag
,
Kathy
,
Peter Michener
,
J. Kenneth Lowrie
,
John Mapes
,
KERWIN WILLIAMS
,
RJ Sykes
,
Alicia Westerlund
,
Clara Weygandt
,
Kathy Murchie
,
Rosemary Cooper
,
Natalie Gonzales
,
Liz Scott
,
Graham Moses
,
Julie Beauchain
,
Caroline Newton
,
MimiX3
,
Grumpycat🐈‍⬛
,
ArleneMach
,
Priscilla J Jenkins
,
Pamela Frazier
,
Karen Dunn
,
kjlemaire
,
MN Mom
,
BlkCaliGirl
,
Becky Martinek
,
George Koppuzha
,
Demetri Dourambeis
,
Tracy Moran
,
Erica Moulton
,
Juwan R Norah
,
Suzanne
,
Jack Davis
,
Millicent
,
Nicholas Saak
,
Thomas Mani
,
Andrew Dolkart
,
Lori R
,
Keith James Deluce
,
Mark Boncser
,
Jeanne Stepp
,
Stephen Hunter
,
Sharon Barnes
,
Genevieve Ange Payen
,
Roshani
,
dra_ma_r
,
Scott
,
R Vogelschvanse
,
Ben Ulansey
,
Tirek Hamilton
,
John Delaney
,
Susan Evangelista
,
Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽
,
Justice4ALL
,
Mayra V. Sells
,
Rousercw
,
Kate Schnell
,
Lori 🤷🏻‍♀️
,
KellyJane Kennnedy
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Gary Sorensen
,
Marcie Alexander
,
Ginia B
,
Beth Cruz

WE LOVE YOU ALL, MEAN IT!!!

