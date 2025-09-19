genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 19: Fucked-up Friday with Rosie the Resister

Over 1,200 immigrants from Alligator Auschwitz have disappeared. The US media is silent.
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Rosie the Resister
, and 2 others
Sep 19, 2025
Transcript

You never would have known today was

Rosie the Resister
’s first Substack Live—she was such a natural!

She also absolutely destroyed

Lawrence Winnerman
and me at Fucked-up Friday, for good reason. While all our stories were truly fucked-up, hers was next level: ICE has “lost” about 1,250 immigrants who were former residents of “Alligator Auschwitz.”

US media isn’t reporting on this story, as least not as of this airing; she pulled her story from Spain’s El Pais:

The mysterious disappearance of hundreds of immigrants detained at Alligator Alcatraz

While not as fucked-up, these submissions were also pretty damn awful:

HUGE thanks again to Rosie for being such an amazing guest. You clearly understood the assignment.

And to everyone who joined us today, huge thanks to

We love you all, mean it!

Please join us tomorrow (Sept 20) when

Kenyon
comes by The Daily Whatever Show to discuss rapid response in the age of Trump. Since it’s Saturday, the show will start at noon ET/9am PT. See you there!

