The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 17: Constitution Day in D.C. with Melissa Corrigan

First, Melissa told us about the eerie emptiness of the nation’s capital, and panned around to an almost completely empty National Mall. The city is occupied by a handful of National Guard, but the message has rung out from this time and this place: do not come here, you are not welcome. People are staying away in droves.

Next, she told us about HR 5140, a bill that lowers the age of being tried as an adult from 16 to 14. FOURTEEN! No mainstream news has reported on this except the execrable New York Post (which barely qualifies).

EIGHT Democrats voted in favor of this bill. Fire up your email and phones, and reach out to tell these assholes what you think of them:

CA 47 - Dave Min

ME 2 - Jared Golden

NV 3 - Suzie Lee

NY 4 - Laura Gillen

NC 1 - Donald Davis

TX 28 - Henry Cuellar

VA 7 - Eugene Vindman

WA 3 - Marie Gluzenkamp Perez

And then, what to our wondering eyes should appear, but a GOLDEN STATUE OF DONALD TRUMP HOLDING A BITCOIN! Melissa edged her way up until she could read the plaque, and Chat, it is an UNIRONIC tribute to Trump’s advocacy for crypto put up by Liberty University and some pump-n-dump scheme.

We couldn’t believe it. You have to watch the video to see it with your own eyes. There is a literal golden calf statue of Trump on the National Mall in our nation’s capital — a false idol for people to prostrate themselves before, in Biblical Stories Come True.

(We're not going to share the link because fuck no, we're not sending them traffic. But if you look at the inscription on the statue, you can find it.)

