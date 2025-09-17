genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
9

The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 17: Constitution Day in D.C. with Melissa Corrigan

Isn't it ironic? Melissa Corrigan witnessed the unveiling of a golden Trump statue and we are all gobsmacked.
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
GenXy's avatar
+1
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and 2 others
Sep 17, 2025
3
9
Share
Transcript

Special Note: We hit 101 paid subscribers yesterday, and are #53 on the New Bestsellers list! A dream come true—thank you!!

Never before on The Daily Whatever Show have we had a chance to break news, and with

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
joining us live from Washington, D.C. this morning we got to do it on multiple fronts.

First, Melissa told us about the eerie emptiness of the nation’s capital, and panned around to an almost completely empty National Mall. The city is occupied by a handful of National Guard, but the message has rung out from this time and this place: do not come here, you are not welcome. People are staying away in droves.

Next, she told us about HR 5140, a bill that lowers the age of being tried as an adult from 16 to 14. FOURTEEN! No mainstream news has reported on this except the execrable New York Post (which barely qualifies).

EIGHT Democrats voted in favor of this bill. Fire up your email and phones, and reach out to tell these assholes what you think of them:

  • CA 47 - Dave Min

  • ME 2 - Jared Golden

  • NV 3 - Suzie Lee

  • NY 4 - Laura Gillen

  • NC 1 - Donald Davis

  • TX 28 - Henry Cuellar

  • VA 7 - Eugene Vindman

  • WA 3 - Marie Gluzenkamp Perez

And then, what to our wondering eyes should appear, but a GOLDEN STATUE OF DONALD TRUMP HOLDING A BITCOIN! Melissa edged her way up until she could read the plaque, and Chat, it is an UNIRONIC tribute to Trump’s advocacy for crypto put up by Liberty University and some pump-n-dump scheme.

We couldn’t believe it. You have to watch the video to see it with your own eyes. There is a literal golden calf statue of Trump on the National Mall in our nation’s capital — a false idol for people to prostrate themselves before, in Biblical Stories Come True.

And check out their Insta story, typos and all.
(We’re not going to share the link because fuck no, we’re not sending them traffic. But if you look at the inscription on the statue, you can find it.)

Absolute madness, and all of it made possible by our intrepid friend,

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
. Huge thanks to Melissa, and to all of you for watching today’s show!

Thank you

Karen Marie Shelton
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Sheryl- smarieblanca
,
Rick Kohut
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Robin Wilding
,
OldHenCharlie
,
RJG
,
Jo
,
Beth Cruz
,
Damon Kenner
,
Dana DuBois
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Cat
,
Nancy B.
,
Patricia Wren
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Cynthia Marie Hoffman
,
Victor Cardenas
,
Char Sundust
,
Nick Paro
,
Peter William Murphy
,
paul Arthur kelly Jnr
,
Rick Crider
,
BiffBiff
,
KC
,
Cristina Ratchford
,
JoAnne Compton
,
Sharon Robinson
,
RN4peace
,
Colleen Sayre Kasperowicz
,
MorganX
,
Dalai Mama 💗
,
Lana Jean Telles
,
tecolote42
,
Stephanie S Schor
,
Esco Hubbard
,
Frances
,
Robert Allan MacIlwain
,
ALF
,
William Tumbleweed
,
Dale Scaringi
,
jane madden
,
Suz
,
Robert Stanford
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Randy
, @robertsaloomey,
Sunny
,
Kenyon
, @macabretavern,
Lydia
,
The Bathrobe Guy (Robes) 👘
,
RLBII
,
Deanna Johnson
,
Liberaldad
,
Nancy J Raynor
,
Paul kirkpatrick
,
Diane Johnston
,
Gloria Ramirez
,
Victoria Viste
,
Pam Wylie Powell
,
John Baker
,
Patrick Fitzgerald ca
,
Maria Bell
,
MarcoNOTRubio
,
From the Burrow
,
Angelina L Woo
,
Sarah Brantley
,
flancynancy
,
William
,
Mbskil
,
Sharon Crooks
,
Tere Rabreau
,
JRac
,
Carrie
,
Patricia Ross
,
Keith Corrigan
,
Soso
,
Kenny Shepherd
,
Sue Henger
,
Niki
,
Wesley Edmunds
,
RaeAnn Engler
,
Dino Alonso
,
Nancy Mitchell
,
Niko Humis
,
Yolanda D.
,
Marney
,
Sharon
,
Harriet Hayes
,
Golda
for joining us for The Daily Whatever Show!

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Join us tomorrow on The Daily Whatever Show as we welcome

Kerala Goodkin
to talk about Life After Divorce.

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Sep 14
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Read full story

genXy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture