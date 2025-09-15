The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 15: Writers on Writing

Today on The Daily Whatever Show, our topic was Writers on Writing, and for once, we actually got to talk about it rather than be usurped by some piece of breaking news or another.

We spent most of the show talking about Dana’s triptych of pieces about re-entering the world of dating after a long relationship. Check them out, and give the episode a listen!

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year

Join us tomorrow on The Daily Whatever Show as we welcome

to discuss

.

.