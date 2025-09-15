genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 15: Writers on Writing

A recording from Lawrence Winnerman's live video
Lawrence Winnerman
Dana DuBois
GenXy
The Daily Whatever Show
Sep 15, 2025
Today on The Daily Whatever Show, our topic was Writers on Writing, and for once, we actually got to talk about it rather than be usurped by some piece of breaking news or another.

We spent most of the show talking about Dana’s triptych of pieces about re-entering the world of dating after a long relationship. Check them out, and give the episode a listen!

I Went on My First First Date in Over Six Years

Dana DuBois
Aug 25
Was it a date?

Read full story
I Went on My Second First Date in Over Six Years

Dana DuBois
Sep 1
Oops, I did it again.

Read full story
I Went on My Third First Date in Over Six Years

Dana DuBois
Sep 2
Pursuing my perfect bowl of porridge

Read full story

Join us tomorrow on The Daily Whatever Show as we welcome

Erika Lee Sears
to discuss Making Art Amid Chaos. Erika on Instagram.

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Sep 14
Sep 14
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Read full story
