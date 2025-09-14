The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 13: Politics & Theater Talk with Stephen Robinson

It was such a joy to welcome playwright and political writer

to

!

The Daily Whatever Show

We covered a lot of ground! We discussed Charlie Kirk’s murder, of course. But we also dug into Wicked and how “Popular” is a villain’s song, one that demonstrates the power of evil to infiltrate the good in heroes. We got into the Simpsons and their amazing Halloween episodes. We discussed Stephen’s work writing for the AV Club, including that time he got to preview and as-yet unknown show called Severance.

What a blast! We hope you all enjoyed the show as much as we did.

Thanks to everyone who spent time with us this lovely Saturday, including:

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, @ejwb24,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, @cwallis,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year