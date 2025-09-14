genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 13: Politics & Theater Talk with Stephen Robinson

No one mourns the wicked...
Lawrence Winnerman
Dana DuBois
Stephen Robinson
Sep 14, 2025
It was such a joy to welcome playwright and political writer

Stephen Robinson
to The Daily Whatever Show!

We covered a lot of ground! We discussed Charlie Kirk’s murder, of course. But we also dug into Wicked and how “Popular” is a villain’s song, one that demonstrates the power of evil to infiltrate the good in heroes. We got into the Simpsons and their amazing Halloween episodes. We discussed Stephen’s work writing for the AV Club, including that time he got to preview and as-yet unknown show called Severance.

What a blast! We hope you all enjoyed the show as much as we did.

Thanks to everyone who spent time with us this lovely Saturday, including:

