The Daily Whatever Show, Oct 21: Blue Amp Media’s Soundcheck Fund with Cliff Schecter

Cliff Schecter on the Future of Independent Media and the Soundcheck Fund
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Cliff Schecter
Oct 21, 2025
30
2
Today’s The Daily Whatever Show felt like a homecoming for independent media—a reminder that we’re not just screaming into the void, we’re building something real. Our guest,

Cliff Schecter
, is the founder of
Blue Amp Media
, co-host of Amped Up with
David Shuster
, and one of the sharpest, funniest, and most relentless voices in progressive politics today. Cliff joined us to talk about the new Blue Amp Media, the rise of independent journalism, and his latest project—the Soundcheck Fund, which is already giving real money to lift up new creators across platforms.

From the first minute, Cliff brought his trademark mix of humor, outrage, and purpose. He’s the kind of guy who can pivot from skewering MAGA absurdity to quoting Def Leppard without missing a beat—and that’s exactly why his voice cuts through. He described his long road from campaign consulting and Guardian columns to becoming one of the breakout media forces on Substack and YouTube. What started as a single newsletter and a 12-hour live stream has now evolved into a true multimedia network—with

Frederic Poag
, David Shuster, and (yes) me helping build out the new phase of Blue Amp Media.

We talked about what makes this new chapter different: clarity of mission, a sharper brand identity, and a bold commitment to amplifying independent voices. Cliff made it clear—Blue Amp isn’t about cheerleading for Democrats, it’s about defending democracy itself. That means humor, satire, and smart messaging that reminds people what we’re fighting for: logic, reason, transparency, and a functioning republic.

Then came the heart of the show—the Soundcheck Fund. Cliff explained how it started: he was tired of seeing the right pour millions into media infrastructure while the left waited for billionaires who never show up. So he put his own money on the line. The Soundcheck Fund offers $500–$1,000 microgrants to up-and-coming creators—writers, TikTokers, meme-makers, YouTubers—who are doing the work of defending democracy through truth and creativity. Five grantees have already been funded, including Gabe Sanchez (What Was That?), Organizer Memes, and several powerful Spanish-speaking and TikTok voices. Blue Amp isn’t waiting for permission—it’s investing directly in the future of independent journalism.

And here’s the best part: those Soundcheck winners will be joining The Daily Whatever Show in the coming weeks. We’re bringing their voices straight to our audience because this is what it means to build a movement—not just talk about it, but lift each other up.

Cliff reminded us that what we’re doing here—on Substack, on YouTube, on all these platforms—isn’t small. It’s the foundation of a new media ecosystem. He said it best: humor breaks through, truth connects, and independent creators are finally taking the microphone back from corporate gatekeepers.

If you haven’t already, go to blueamp.co and become a paid subscriber. Twenty percent off through the No Kings Day offer—and part of that goes straight into the Soundcheck Fund.

Independent media is rising. Cliff Schecter’s leading the charge. And we’re damn proud to be marching alongside him.

