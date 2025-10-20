genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

The Daily Whatever Show, Oct 20: Resisting Russian Disinformation with Julie Roginsky

Julie Roginsky breaks down the No Kings rallies, the disinformation war, and why independent media like Mayday Network is the future of truth
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Julie Roginsky's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Julie Roginsky
Oct 20, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

This morning’s The Daily Whatever Show was one of those conversations that crackles with purpose.

Dana DuBois
and I were joined by the brilliant and unstoppable
Julie Roginsky
, whose mix of media savvy, political insight, and unflinching honesty make her one of the most vital voices in the American conversation right now. You know Julie — she’s the powerhouse behind
Salty Politics with Julie Roginsky
, a co-founder of the Mayday Network on YouTube, and a tireless advocate for democracy, truth, and accountability in media.

We started where the weekend left off — the No Kings rallies, which drew millions nationwide to stand for democracy and against authoritarianism. Julie described being in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, ground zero in the swingiest of swing counties. What she saw wasn’t anger or chaos — it was joy. It was love. It was America. From healthcare workers to immigrant families to retirees and kids with handmade signs, it was a peaceful sea of red, white, and blue. Julie spoke movingly about what it meant to see so many people turn out for democracy in a town flanked by Trump signs and disinformation, saying it was “the first time since January I’ve felt like I could exhale.”

But Julie’s never one to stay on the surface. She pulled back the curtain on how fragile that democracy really is — and how deliberately it’s being undermined. From the White House releasing an AI video of Trump as a “King” literally dumping on protesters, to Putin’s trolling proposal for a “peace summit” in Budapest, Julie laid out the pattern of intentional chaos. And she didn’t mince words: “We’re living in a world where a bunch of immature morons are in charge of the country — people who have no understanding of what it means to be an American.”

Her work with Olga Lautman teaching the Disinformation & Propaganda course — which you can still access as a paid subscriber to Salty Politics — is a crash course in how we got here. Julie broke down how Russia, China, and Iran have weaponized our own First Amendment against us, flooding our feeds with confusion while American media sleepwalks through it.

That failure of corporate media is exactly why Julie launched the Mayday Network, a new independent media hub that’s already punching above its weight. From Over It and Coffee & Conversation to the Mayday Morning Show, Julie, Frederic Poag, and Michelle Kinney are doing what legacy outlets won’t: calling bullshit where it belongs and telling the truth without fear.

If you do one thing after this episode, make it this: go subscribe to Julie Roginsky’s Salty Politics on Substack, and hit subscribe on the Mayday Network YouTube channel. Support independent media. Support truth-tellers. Support Julie — because voices like hers are how we win this fight.

Hang with us! Or, you know, whatever.

Thank you

Karen Marie Shelton
,
Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Diana
,
MorganX
,
Nino Lopez
,
Dana DuBois
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
LeftieProf
,
Noble Blend
,
Elizabeth
,
Julie Roginsky
,
John Pearce😀🦋🌈 🦅🌻
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Patsy Landy
,
Niki~Niki 🙉🙈🙊
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Danielle Sukkaew
,
Yolanda D.
,
Bryan Hagerla
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
Anja
,
Helen Winchester
,
Tracy Edling
,
Eunice Waller
,
Jim Dandy
,
Robert Rytter
,
Dave
,
Saul Gonzalez
,
Cat
,
MG25SCCD
,
Cinne Worthington
,
Kay Morton
,
Richard Thornton
,
Blue Amp Media
,
Jean Colle
,
Tamara H
,
Chris Bystroff
,
Robin Wilding
,
Terri Fritcher
,
Holly Cox
,
Christine
,
Shelley Hancock
,
Lee Noeau Old/Slow
,
x's rclose
,
Polly Walker Blakemore
,
Janice Vizcarra
,
Sharon
,
Nick Paro
,
Janet S
,
Eileen Maunus
,
Susan Shiery
,
Gaila Marie Allen
,
John Ryan(PA)
,
William
,
Christina Brundage
,
jane horvath
,
Lynn Anderson
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Kathy Allen
,
Barbara Lavens
,
Jo
,
Nancy Oyler
,
Steve Villano
,
Judith Kay Lovely
,
Chaplain Ann
,
Patti Cox
,
Barry Cohen
,
Wayne Kennedy
,
Ronda Greaves
,
Nancy Leventry
,
DanHendrix
,
Zenbooda
,
Kim Verran
,
Sheryl- smarieblanca
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Kimba
,
Erika R
,
Miranda Levy
,
Victor Cardenas
,
sara bartley
,
Mary B
,
Carol Neidle
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Victoria Oppenheimer
,
Mary Margaret
,
Emily Johnson
,
Patricia Litke Kauffman
,
Gwenny
,
Sandra
,
Horacio
,
Carrie
,
Doug
,
Mike Harkreader
,
Jane Steege
,
Jan Batt
,
Kerry Ann Osborne
,
Millard W. Hall
,
William Brinkman
,
Luca
,
Richard Turyn
,
Mary Baca
,
Tony Michaels
,
AZirpoli
,
Alyssa Tibcken
,
Susan Buratto
,
Juana Glover
,
Per Malmberg
,
Krista Martin
,
Elaine Waite
,
PaulM
,
Vau Geha
,
Joy Danielson
,
I-C
,
Cindy
,
Lorena Zungali
,
ML Heth
,
Linda Hobson
,
PCativists
,
Ricardo
,
Tranquil Rain
,
Sherrie
,
Dennis Minett
,
Jen Wertz
,
Bradley Haist
,
Julie
,
PhemK
,
Jenny Benjamin
,
Jeff love
,
GeorgeCarlinWasRight
,
Laura crawford
,
Trimmer Brill
,
Bonnie Keyser
,
Paul Simmons
,
Willem
,
Darknorthstarx
,
Debra Smith
,
Dale Swanson
,
Bob B.
,
James Jeter
,
Paula Roberts
,
Marilynn Snajder
,
June and July
,
Gregg
,
Iftikar Ahmed
,
Dale Scaringi
,
Anne Marescaux
,
ArleneMach
,
Karen C
,
Scott McDaniel
,
Bill Shier
,
rstlme
,
Coach Cap
,
MissLeona
,
Tamar Kranick
,
Leslie
,
Oden
,
Joan Cloonan
,
Kirby Heard
,
Cat
,
Larry Lathrop
,
Philo
,
Carol Linsley
,
Carol Cairnes
,
Steve Knauf
,
Rolf Kyburz
,
Steve Helderman
,
Bronwyn Whaley
,
Whiskymac88
,
Rich Green
,
Aileen
,
Gillie
,
David Hooks
,
Leabertsch
,
antirumpy
,
Robert Calder
,
KBridson
,
Pamiam
,
The Mayday Network
,
Kevin Cox

This was a great show! Please share it!

Share

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture