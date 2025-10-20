The Daily Whatever Show, Oct 20: Resisting Russian Disinformation with Julie Roginsky

This morning’s The Daily Whatever Show was one of those conversations that crackles with purpose.

and I were joined by the brilliant and unstoppable

, whose mix of media savvy, political insight, and unflinching honesty make her one of the most vital voices in the American conversation right now. You know Julie — she’s the powerhouse behind

, a co-founder of the

, and a tireless advocate for democracy, truth, and accountability in media.

We started where the weekend left off — the No Kings rallies, which drew millions nationwide to stand for democracy and against authoritarianism. Julie described being in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, ground zero in the swingiest of swing counties. What she saw wasn’t anger or chaos — it was joy. It was love. It was America. From healthcare workers to immigrant families to retirees and kids with handmade signs, it was a peaceful sea of red, white, and blue. Julie spoke movingly about what it meant to see so many people turn out for democracy in a town flanked by Trump signs and disinformation, saying it was “the first time since January I’ve felt like I could exhale.”

But Julie’s never one to stay on the surface. She pulled back the curtain on how fragile that democracy really is — and how deliberately it’s being undermined. From the White House releasing an AI video of Trump as a “King” literally dumping on protesters, to Putin’s trolling proposal for a “peace summit” in Budapest, Julie laid out the pattern of intentional chaos. And she didn’t mince words: “We’re living in a world where a bunch of immature morons are in charge of the country — people who have no understanding of what it means to be an American.”

Her work with Olga Lautman teaching the Disinformation & Propaganda course — which you can still access as a paid subscriber to Salty Politics — is a crash course in how we got here. Julie broke down how Russia, China, and Iran have weaponized our own First Amendment against us, flooding our feeds with confusion while American media sleepwalks through it.

That failure of corporate media is exactly why Julie launched the Mayday Network, a new independent media hub that’s already punching above its weight. From Over It and Coffee & Conversation to the Mayday Morning Show, Julie, Frederic Poag, and Michelle Kinney are doing what legacy outlets won’t: calling bullshit where it belongs and telling the truth without fear.

If you do one thing after this episode, make it this: go subscribe to Julie Roginsky’s Salty Politics on Substack, and hit subscribe on the Mayday Network YouTube channel. Support independent media. Support truth-tellers. Support Julie — because voices like hers are how we win this fight.

