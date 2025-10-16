Sometimes the universe throws a little chaos your way just to make sure you’re paying attention. That’s how The Daily Whatever Show this morning with

began—technical gremlins, a brief glitch in the matrix, and then suddenly we were live again, our audience flooding back in. And honestly, it couldn’t have been more perfect.

Because

and I agree—if you’re going to talk about

,

, and

, who better to lead that conversation than Dr. Hull?

presencepleasurecuriosity

Dr. Hull is one of those rare physicians who meets the human body where it actually lives—in all its complexity, sensuality, and need for connection. She’s a clinician, a researcher, a writer, and an unflinching advocate for sexual wellness and curiosity at every age. From her Substack, Under the White Coat, to her clinical practice and her writing on libido, menopause, kink, and consent, she bridges worlds that medicine too often separates: science and soul, anatomy and art.

Today, she invited us into a quiet, sensory exercise—a meditation with a single grape (or tomato, if you’re rebellious like she is). Through that simple act, she reminded us that kink isn’t just about whips and chains—it’s about awareness. About attention. About tuning in to your body and your partner’s body in ways that make everything feel new again.

She walked us through sensation—sight, sound, taste, touch, smell—and turned something ordinary into something intimate and alive. It was mindfulness, desire, and anatomy class all in one.

She also gave us a masterclass on compassion. On how shame, trauma, and bad religion can twist our relationship to pleasure—and how curiosity can untie the knots. Her reading list—books like Tell Me What You Want, Sexual Outsiders, and The Leather Couch—reminded us that sexuality is as much psychological as physical. And her frank talk about menopause, hormones, and libido made one thing clear: women’s sexual health deserves the same seriousness and respect as anything else in medicine.

We only scratched the surface—sensory toys, scalp massagers, that infamous rose vibrator—but the takeaway was clear: pleasure is not a luxury. It’s a birthright.

Dr. Amber Hull, thank you for bringing your brilliance, humanity, and humor to our morning. You are exactly the doctor the world needs more of.

