The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 12: In Conversation with Nick Paro

This morning’s The Daily Whatever Show was equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and righteously pissed off — which is to say, a typical Wednesday.

joined me live from Seattle (yes, he’s here this week!!), and we kicked things off catching up on jet lag, sleep deprivation, and my ongoing campaign to make lentil curry a political act. Then we dove straight into the good stuff:

our guest,

Nick Paro

— writer, veteran, and co-founder of

, a civic advocacy platform that’s actually walking its talk.

Banner and Backbone

Nick’s the kind of guy who looks like he should be wearing an American flag tie on Fox News — and yet, he’s out here reclaiming patriotism for the sane. He talked about building a “manosphere that doesn’t suck” — one where men are allowed to have feelings, hold each other accountable, and still tell their friends they love them without qualifying it with “no homo.”

From there, we got into the politics of exhaustion: the Democratic Senate folding (again), the cult of centrism, and why “take the win” isn’t a strategy when the so-called win still hurts people. Nick’s take was blunt and unfiltered — he’s not interested in performative moderation. As he put it, “We’re not here for fascism slowly instead of fascism fast.”

But the highlight of the show came when we turned to our Feeding America fundraiser. Nick, along with

,

, and our whole

crew, has been raising funds to combat food insecurity, and the results are jaw-dropping. Between donations from listeners (and one friendly rivalry between us on-air),

have already raised $9,280, $3,200 of which has come from

! And let’s face it—most of that has come from the incredibly generous

. Together, we’ve funded

and we couldn’t be happier about that.

Substack ScribesSubstack ScribesThe Daily Whatever Show

Nick said something that stuck with me: “It’s okay to feel good when you do good.” That, I think, was the thread tying it all together — from the fight for truth online to the quiet act of feeding families.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning in. We love you, mean it!

Join us tomorrow when we welcome

to the show to talk about the loss of local newspapers and how we’re all worse off for it.