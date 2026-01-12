The Daily Whatever Show, Jan 12: Community Day!

Today’s episode of The Daily Whatever Show had that loose, joyful energy that only comes when we blow open the doors and let our community take over.

We kicked things off in full Monday mode, slightly punchy, a little tech-wobbly, and immediately distracted by a house full of squares, pets, and chaos that somehow felt comforting. Community Day is our excuse to slow down, put faces to names in the chat, and remember why this space works.

Before bringing anyone on, we paused for a quiet, serious moment about Lawrence Winnerman’s essay I Am Renee Good. It wasn’t polished or performative, just personal,honest, and so important. He spoke about refusing compliance as an excuse for violence and the choices we make about who we say “I am.” It set the tone for the rest of the show in a way that surprised us.

Then our guests joined kicked off with NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge who talked about grief, fear, and finally hitting the “fuck it” button that led to starting to go live. Writing, art, and history have always been intertwined for her. She explained that community and lived experience matter more than credentials in mental health. Her perspective felt grounded and real.

Next was photographer Jason Odell with a science background who balances teaching, travel, and creativity, from birding workshops to trips in Japan and Africa. He shared a moving moment from a Colorado Springs vigil for Renee Good, where her singing voice was played for the community, a reminder that these stories aren’t abstract.

Karen Marie Shelton shared how she manages to be both one of the busiest people alive and the most committed Daily Whatever fan and new production assistant ever. She talked about her current finance studies in grad school, her secret astrology practice, and having 12 jobs while intentionally living multiple lifetimes. Funny, intense, and endlessly curious, she brought a reassuring vibe to the show.

Cat, a psychologist, shared her path from research on personality disorders and addiction to stepping away from therapy to care for her sick mother. After years of silence in an abusive situation, she saw similar patterns in politics and felt compelled to speak out. Continuing her research, she found a supportive community here, making the experience meaningful and evolving.

Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙 shared how she’s blended art and academics all her life. Joining Substack last spring pushed her to write for herself. She wrote a short story, I, Cuico, for her granddaughter during a family crisis. With Lawrence’s encouragement, she turned it into fiction her family could hold onto. Now she’s writing constantly, painting, working with an editor from the community, and having a blast.

The show ended Brady Bunch-style, messy and affectionate, and a little ridiculous, with Karen Marie Shelton sharing “Purple Rain” as her favorite GenX song and Neuro voted for XTC’s “Dear God.” Jason noted that Prince expected the revolution to start in Minneapolis. We couldn’t agree more.

Community Day always reminds me that this isn’t just a show; it’s a gathering.

Thanks to everybody else for coming on and watching us, Ellie Leonard, Füsun Aydın, Nick Paro, Will Fullwood, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, and many others for tuning into our live video with Karen Marie Shelton, Jason Odell, Cat, Dana DuBois, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, GenXy, and Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙.

We love you all—truly!—mean it!

We’ll be back tomorrow bright and early for another The Daily Whatever Show, with Bree Fram joining us for the first half of the show.