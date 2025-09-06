The Daily Whatever, Sept 5: Fucked-up Friday with Carlyn Beccia

Welcoming

to The Daily Whatever Show was a bit of a dream come true for me. I’ve long been a fan of her writing and was eager to meet the woman behind the clever words in all those sex and politics stories I’ve been reading on Medium and Substack.

To our great delight, Carlyn exceeded our (already very high) expectations, and after we resolved a few technical hurdles, we had a fascinating conversation about banned books, sex education, drawing dicks (she’s drawn a lot of them!), and of course, about the fucked-up news of the week.

We all presented health-related stories, not surprising given the misery RFK has been inflicting upon all science-minded people who’d like to avoid another pandemic. Carlyn ended up winning this week’s Fucked-up Friday challenge, with her story: RFK Jr. Claims mRNA Vaccines Kill People in Heated Senate Hearing.

Lawrence and Dana were close runners-up, with their stories: House Republicans Go Way Beyond President’s Budget by Ending all HIV Prevention & Slash AIDS Care by 20% and Texas law will allow residents to sue mail-order abortion pill providers, respectively.

Huge thanks to everyone who joined us today, including:

and more.

Please join us tomorrow when we welcome The Memoirist’s

to The Daily Whatever Show!

It’s Saturday, so we’ll start a wee bit later—at noon ET/9am PT. Hope to see you there!

Love you, mean it!!