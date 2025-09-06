genXy

genXy

The Daily Whatever, Sept 5: Fucked-up Friday with Carlyn Beccia

She's done a *lot* of penis drawings...
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Carlyn Beccia's avatar
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Carlyn Beccia
Sep 06, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Welcoming

Carlyn Beccia
to The Daily Whatever Show was a bit of a dream come true for me. I’ve long been a fan of her writing and was eager to meet the woman behind the clever words in all those sex and politics stories I’ve been reading on Medium and Substack.

To our great delight, Carlyn exceeded our (already very high) expectations, and after we resolved a few technical hurdles, we had a fascinating conversation about banned books, sex education, drawing dicks (she’s drawn a lot of them!), and of course, about the fucked-up news of the week.

We all presented health-related stories, not surprising given the misery RFK has been inflicting upon all science-minded people who’d like to avoid another pandemic. Carlyn ended up winning this week’s Fucked-up Friday challenge, with her story: RFK Jr. Claims mRNA Vaccines Kill People in Heated Senate Hearing.

Lawrence and Dana were close runners-up, with their stories: House Republicans Go Way Beyond President’s Budget by Ending all HIV Prevention & Slash AIDS Care by 20% and Texas law will allow residents to sue mail-order abortion pill providers, respectively.

Huge thanks to everyone who joined us today, including:

Marney
,
Nick Paro
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Boricua4Kamala
,
Sheryl
,
Robin Wilding
,
Carlyn Beccia
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Elijah
,
Polly Walker Blakemore
,
Damon Kenner
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Dana DuBois
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
William Rader
,
Katey
,
BiffBiff
,
Lisa Smith
,
Alicia Cleveland
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Escape Club
,
Rosemarie Callahan
,
Kathryn Wallenstein
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
The Momster
,
Angus Laird
,
Keith
,
Steven Rosenzweig
,
Mary
,
Diane Johnston
,
Nancy Mitchell
,
William
,
Shirley Figueroa
,
Kevin Paquette
,
Kim Taylor
,
Stan Kelly
,
Teresa M Jemming Hartman
,
Don Buckter
,
Karin Lunsford
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
Sally
,
Megan Johnson
,
Mary
,
Louise T
,
Mason/she/her/💛🤍💜🖤
,
Millard W. Hall
,
Germaine, Eh
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
Benjamin Adler
,
Lisa
,
Robert Allan MacIlwain
,
Judy Anderson Titche
,
Frederic Poag
,
Cindy Crable
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Florida Woman Rants
,
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
,
Michelle Scully
,
Brett CB
,
Char Sundust
,
Maria Evans
,
Lillie Wright
,
Gustave Deresse
,
Education is a lamp
,
Ken
,
Gloria Jean Brewer
,
Mel
,
Patrick Fitzgerald
,
Carol Sather
,
MoonWater (Kosta*Κώστα)
,
Noble Blend
,
Natasha Durand
,
Zora
,
Duke8625
,
Lisa nusca
,
Richard Scharf
,
Teo Vallet
,
Justin's Dailies
,
Paul kirkpatrick
,
Nancy M
, @lequant,
Goldendawn
,
Patty Evans
,
E West
,
T Weitz
,
Dotty
,
Marie Bjerede
,
Anne McGlamry
,
Dannymck
,
Susan Houghland
, @esiterikespionage,
@dunn647
,
@dunn647
,
Betty Thomas
and more.

Please join us tomorrow when we welcome The Memoirist’s

KiKi Walter
to The Daily Whatever Show!

It’s Saturday, so we’ll start a wee bit later—at noon ET/9am PT. Hope to see you there!

Love you, mean it!!

