The Daily Whatever, Sept 30: In GenX Conversation with MUTHR, FCKD

Viv (aka MUTHR, FCKD) shows why Gen X won’t fade: on joy, audacity, music, and why "And Just Like That" doesn't do us justice
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
MUTHR, FCKD
Sep 30, 2025
Viv, known to Substack readers as

MUTHR, FCKD
lit up today’s show with her wit, irreverence, and sharp cultural lens. From the moment she joined us, she radiated that mix of audacity and warmth that makes her writing so addictive. What struck me most was her ability to cut through bullshit with humor while still keeping things deeply human.

Viv walked us through her journey as a veteran entertainment and culture writer, reminding us that she’s been shaping conversations in Vanity Fair, The Cut, Dame, Oprah Daily, the LA Times, and more for over two decades. She’s been at this long enough to know what’s changed—and what hasn’t—in publishing. She spoke candidly about the 80% pay cut writers have endured over the years, how blogs and platforms devalued the craft, and why she still keeps showing up to do the work. Because for her, writing isn’t just a profession—it’s a calling.

But Viv isn’t here to wallow; she’s here to live. Dana dropped her philosophy of “responsible hedonism”—owning your joy, prioritizing fun, and refusing to buy into the idea that getting older means slowing down or giving up; Viv completely agreed. Whether it’s blasting Frankie Goes to Hollywood, seeing Renee Rapp live, or just reminding us that at 57 she’s far from finished, Viv embodies the Gen X refusal to disappear quietly.

We connected our generation’s fight to process trauma with Gen Z’s rediscovery of vinyl and full-album experiences, pointing out the bridges being built through music and cultural memory. And as always, she reminded us that joy and resistance go hand in hand.

Viv is sharp, funny, fearless, and entirely herself. The kind of guest who makes you feel like you’ve known her forever—even if you just met her today.

Join us for The Daily Whatever Show tomorrow morning as Dana and Lawrence take some time to catch up and deal with ALL THE NEWS.

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Sep 28
