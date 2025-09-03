genXy

The Daily Whatever, Sept 3: Epstein Press Conference Pre-Show

Not what we originally had planned
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
GenXy
Sep 03, 2025
So

Dana DuBois
and I were planning to talk about our most recent essays.

But then with the Epstein press conference starting halfway through our typical podcast time, we decided to cut our time short, and to shift topics to talk about things to know about this historic press conference.

Please know we don’t change our programming or timing lightly.

This was an exception—and a worthwhile one.

It was the least we could do to support the courage of the survivors who came forward, and the bipartisan politician who helped elevate their voices.

You can hear more about our thoughts post-press conference over on Banner & Backbone. Our commentary comes in after the conference itself, at about the two-hour mark.

We’ll reschedule our show about our writing soon—we promise!

Join us tomorrow for more The Daily Whatever Show as we welcome The Momster and Baby Grace!

The Momster
and Baby Grace!

