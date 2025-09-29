genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
4

The Daily Whatever, Sept 29: Overton Window 101 with Walter Rhein

Why “radical” ideas like healthcare are common sense everywhere else
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
GenXy's avatar
+1
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Walter Rhein
, and 2 others
Sep 29, 2025
3
4
Share
Transcript

Walter Rhein
joined me and
Dana DuBois
on The Daily Whatever Show to talk about the Overton Window, and what followed was one of the sharpest, most unsettling conversations we’ve had in a while. His essay and illustrations set the stage: the Overton Window is the narrow band of what society deems “acceptable” to discuss. Everything outside of it? Branded extreme, fringe, or unthinkable.

I'd Rather Be Writing
An Illustrated Guide to How “Right Shift” is Destroying America
Americans always talk about their version of something called “the political spectrum.” Media personalities create colorful line graphs which they label to make it appear as if it means something…
Read more
a year ago · 188 likes · 11 comments · Walter Rhein

Walter laid out how this frame has been dragged to the right for decades. Militarized crackdowns in Portland, tariffs on foreign films, bots flooding social media with disinformation—all of it feeds into a strategy of controlling the narrative. What would have been shocking six months ago is now background noise. And what should be basic—like universal healthcare or acknowledging systemic racism—is written off as radical.

He didn’t sugarcoat it: there is no true left in American politics anymore. Policies that would be centrist in other countries—free healthcare, climate action, reparations—are treated here as fringe. Walter pointed out that AOC’s platform basically matches Eisenhower’s, which tells you just how far the window has shifted.

At the root of this drift is white supremacy, embedded in the nation’s DNA and constantly normalized through culture, history, and politics. From mass shootings explained away as “mental health” issues to the very lyrics of the Star-Spangled Banner, Walter made clear that American exceptionalism and violence are linked. Naming that truth, he argued, is the first step in shifting the window back toward humanity.

The conversation wasn’t just a diagnosis, though—it was also a call to action. Walter reminded us that the window moves because people push it. The right has invested decades in discipline and message control. We have to match that—naming what’s happening, refusing to cede the frame, and insisting that policies rooted in dignity and fairness aren’t radical at all.

In the end, Walter left us with urgency and hope. The Overton Window isn’t fixed. It’s a fight over what’s possible. And if we don’t want a society defined by violence and denial, we have to push it back—together.

Love you! Mean it!

XOXOX

~Lawrence & Dana

Thank you

Cari De & MeMe
,
Nick Paro
,
Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙
,
Courtney 🇨🇦
,
Carrie
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
LibertyGuardian
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Christopher Munt
,
Sheryl- smarieblanca
,
Rick Kohut
,
kris m
,
Yolanda D.
,
Nick Paro
,
Walter Rhein
,
MorganX
,
Leslie Wood
,
Nancy B.
,
Polly Walker Blakemore
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
An Advocate for Spirit
,
KBridson
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
,
Klink
,
The Momster
,
Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣
,
Jennifer
,
CicifromCincy
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Damon
,
Ted Patchell
,
Louise Green
,
TJ Baden
,
Cynthia Marie Hoffman
,
Jason Odell
,
Jo
,
Sherrie Rager
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Nicki
,
Chris
,
Chrissie
,
Erasto Nava
,
MJ
,
JNelliE
,
Emily Townes-Roland
,
Jessica L Maloney
,
Morgan
,
Dorie B
,
Dana DuBois
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Michael Hopps
,
Cary Grace
,
Sally
,
Carole Keller
,
Amie Simon
,
Deidre Keller
,
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
,
Karen Susag
,
Francesca Bossert
,
Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽
,
Natascha
,
Suzanne
,
MariK
,
Robin Wilding
,
Victor Cardenas
,
Pauline
,
Valerie
,
Ava
,
Kathrine
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Douglas Carlton
,
ArtB3ing
,
John Pearce😀🦋🌈 🦅🌻
,
Oakwalker
,
Will Fullwood
,
Michael Englander
,
Peter William Murphy
,
Marg KJ
,
Soni Knapp
,
Christine K
,
Noble Blend
,
RuleofLawRules
,
Karlee-Wont-Give-Up
,
Dean Blundell
,
Cat
,
Martinique Akinfosile
,
Linda
,
Nancy Soles
,
Melissa Butler
,
Alicia Cleveland
,
Laurie Taylor
,
Debra Talaska
,
SJS52
,
sharon quinn
,
Evelyn Summers
,
Harry Hogg
,
Reading Off Into The Sunset
,
Kristina God
,
Grandma
,
Daniel
,
John Delaney
,
Karen C
,
Dale Scaringi
,
whiteft6
,
CH
,
Margaret Campbell
,
Los Gatos Sin Madrid
,
KiKi Walter
,
Margaret
,
ellen allen
,
Allyster Waters
,
Lynn L
,
Rick Critelli
,
Barbara Reed
,
Elizabeth
,
Jodi Bager
,
Don Buckter
,
Peg
,
Judybettylulu
,
Jack Peacock
,
Linda S
,
Cindy Rogers
,
Sue
,
Frederick Peterson

Join us tomorrow as we finally get to meet

MUTHR, FCKD
and talk about Saturn returns and GenX culture and life on The Daily Whatever Show.

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Sep 28
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!genXy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Read full story
Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture