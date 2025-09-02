The Daily Whatever, Sept 2: Protecting Your Mental Health with Margaret Williams

This morning, we had the chance to meet the amazing, who joined us to talk about her journey, her work as a coach, and how to stay centered in a time of ceaseless change and political news overload. Margaret, thanks so much for joining and me on The Daily Whatever Show!
Please go subscribe to Margaret so we can get her to her November goal!
We hit 90 paid subscribers—THANK YOU! Our ASMR U Fucking Kidding Me! show to celebrate is coming up soooon—stay tuned!
Thank you, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
We’re on all the socials now, so please go like and subscribe (pretty please?). You can find everything through our Linktree!
For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:
Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.
Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.
Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year
genXy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.