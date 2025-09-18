genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Whatever, Sept 18: Life After Divorce with Kerala Goodkin

What do you do when the post-divorce honeymoon ends?
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Kerala Goodkin's avatar
GenXy's avatar
+1
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Kerala Goodkin
, and 2 others
Sep 18, 2025
Share
Transcript

Kerala Goodkin
, thanks for trusting us with your first-ever Substack Live appearance—you’re a natural!

Discussing divorce isn’t always the most pleasant topic, but together we made it an informative, heartfelt and—dare I say?—fun conversation.

Here’s Kerala’s latest essay we discussed today:

Mom, Interrupted
How to Co-Parent with Someone Who Hates You
If you enjoy this story, liking and sharing it helps me reach a wider audience. Becoming a subscriber is a great way to support my work, and becoming a paying subscriber is even better! Paying subscribers enable me to offer these longer, research-informed stories for free, and they get full access to…
Read more
2 days ago · 78 likes · 23 comments · Kerala Goodkin

Please have a read and follow Kerala—her Mom Interrupted publication has such nuanced takes on what it means to parent in 2025.

Thanks again, Kerala, and huge thanks to all the Whatevers who delighted us in the chat:

Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Carrie
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
Rick Kohut
,
BiffBiff
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Jo
,
Nora
,
Robin Wilding
,
Cynthia Marie Hoffman
,
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
shirani
,
Le Simple Sudiste
,
Susan Houghland
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Kathrine
,
Amy Marie Turner
,
Nichole 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️
,
Tracey Files
,
Kim Taylor
,
G.A. Botero
,
Donald R Strandell
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Nick Paro
,
Char Sundust
ArtB3ing
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
T Weitz
,
Beth Cruz
,
Kerala Goodkin
,
Diary of a Seasoned Traveller
,
Lynn
,
Timothe Dazin
,
Alicia Cleveland
,
Chriss Graf
,
Sally Sandoval
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Penny rather
,
Norma Cardenas
,
Don Buckter
,
Deb Henderson
,
Ruth
,
MorganX
, @teamivity, @budjones32, @hippiedippieshelbel, @barbaraalbert, @williamiam,
Damon Kenner
,
Millard W. Hall
,
Elena Seas
,
Megan Romer
,
♡Ashley Schmitt♡
,
Ella Connor
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Cathy Johnson
,
Kellboy
,
Tracey
,
KC
,
Jane Kowalski
,
ThunderPussy
,
Tina Tyler
,
yvonne Z Smith
,
Ginia B
,
Linda Low
,
Cindy
,
Nanna loves Democracy
,
JoAnne Compton
,
Sally Scully Brooks
,
Robert Belanger
,
Gwenny
,
Karen C
,
STEPHANIE BOWEN
,
Kim Yirak
,
jamie
,
Ruthann Pisaretz
,
Debbie
,
Gail Reid

We love you all, mean it!

Please join us tomorrow when we welcome

Rosie the Resister
for Fucked-up Friday!

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Sep 14
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Read full story
Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture