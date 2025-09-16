genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

The Daily Whatever, Sept 16: the Legacy Media, with Frederic Poag & The Opinionated Ogre

Thoughts on how the legacy media and Eagle Jizz are destroying our democracy
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
The Opinionated Ogre's avatar
+2
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Frederic Poag
, and 3 others
Sep 16, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

Huge thanks to

Frederic Poag
and
The Opinionated Ogre
for jumping in last minute when we had a last minute cancellation. (And aside to
Erika Lee Sears
—HMU so we can reschedule!)

There’s never a dull moment when Frederic and Ogre get going, and today was no exception—we ranted about the media biases in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, and the lynchings in Mississippi, and the atrocity that

The Washington Post
no longer has any black voices in their Opinions section now that they’ve fired
Karen Attiah
.

There was also Eagle Jizz.

Fellas, thanks so much for being so willing to jump right in, and for sharing your wisdom, wit, and general audaciousness. We adore you both!

Thanks to everyone in the “Whatever” audience who joined us today!

Victor Cardenas
,
Robin Wilding
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Beth Cruz
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Nick Paro
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Marney
,
Cat
,
Carol Ann Power
,
The Opinionated Ogre
,
ArtB3ing
,
The Momster
,
Trudy Jackel
,
Samantha Paige (she/they)
,
Lisa nusca
,
Lisa Jensen
,
Frederic Poag
,
Nancy Mitchell
,
C Wallis
,
Helen Winchester
,
Snowy Owl
,
Victor Walker
,
Faye Jaeger
,
Cindy Jacobs
,
Helena Mishoe
,
Carrie
,
Michael Ruchlis
,
Dana DuBois
,
Justin's Dailies
,
Mike N
,
Mary Braszell
,
Juan Schoch
,
Brushy 🐺 📚
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Mason/she/her/💛🤍💜🖤
,
John Pearce😀🦋🌈 🦅🌻
,
Mason Currey
,
Velvet Lure
,
Dawn Marrow
,
Ynksgrl478
,
Tee Ree
,
J. Kenneth Lowrie
,
Meghana Raipur
,
Susan Theriault
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
DAVED
,
Christopher Munt
,
LibertyGuardian
,
T. Butler
,
Amanda Florio
,
Sharon & Rob Homer-Drummond
,
JoDee
,
Tessa Halbrehder
,
Tim Wood
,
Stephanie Odegard
,
Jeep Waver
,
Karen C
,
Violet Hunter
,
Miawoopig
,
Ethan Cochran
,
BasicWitch
,
Margaret Schneider
,
Iris Stammberger
,
Lynette Slover
,
Robyn Dibble
,
Sandra
,
Ray Ford
,
Graham Moses
,
Paul kirkpatrick
,
Get Fucked, MAGATS
,
Diary of a Seasoned Traveller
,
Paddy
,
Julie Pryor
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Marge
,
William McF
,
Dee
,
Damon Kenner
,
Jaye P
,
paul Arthur kelly Jnr
,
MJ Cooke
,
Scott Christman
,
Jo
,
Phyllis
,
Ellen Whitworth
,
Mary Fitts Carpenter
,
Rousercw
,
Skip Henderson
,
Jörgen Löwenfeldt
,
Olynpuss
,
RuleofLawRules
,
PhunnyPhillyGirl
,
Sam Mertens
,
Harry Hogg
,
Sans Foible Musings
,
MrHyde
,
Michael Peek
,
Claudette Newhall
,
Maureen Vath
,
Millard W. Hall
,
Rhona Fiore
,
Scott P.
,
Henrik Hageland
,
Barb Blackledge
,
Paula Atkins
,
Federico Francia
,
Ruth Neuwald Falcon
,
Ginge
,
Sheryl
,
dawn hedden
, @jp12137155,
Lori R
,
Kenneth Michael Reaka
,
Halima
,
Tom Young
,
paul Arthur kelly Jnr

We love you all, mean it!!

Join us tomorrow when we welcome

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, live from Washington DC for Constitution Day!

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Sep 14
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Read full story

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture