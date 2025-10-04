The Daily Whatever, Oct 4: Horror Films with I Heart Splatter’s Amie Simon

If you ever thought horror was just about jump scares, fake blood, and final girls running through fog,

is here to lovingly prove you wrong — and maybe hand you a curated watchlist that will ruin your sleep (in the best possible way).

Amie, creator of I Love Splatter, joined us to usher in spooky season with her encyclopedic knowledge of all things horror — from feminist revenge flicks to the therapeutic side of getting scared on purpose. Raised on Vincent Price classics and Elvira late nights, Amie turned her childhood fascination into a career of dissecting the genre’s guts — literally and metaphorically.

She talked about how horror has evolved from the “black sheep” of cinema to a genre that holds a mirror up to our collective fears — and how women have been carving out their own space in a field once reserved for fanboys and Freddy Krueger. For Amie, horror isn’t just entertainment; it’s commentary, catharsis, and sometimes pure feminist rage — which also happens to be the theme of her new short film, Be Careful What You Ask For, currently hitting film festivals.

Then came the main event: Amie’s must-see horror list for spooky season.

The Substance — Demi Moore’s jaw-dropping return in a body-horror masterpiece about aging, invisibility, and the brutal currency of beauty.

Revenge — Coralie Fargeat’s earlier gem, a visceral, female-directed take on assault and survival that flips the male gaze on its head.

Suspiria (2018) — Luca Guadagnino’s hypnotic reimagining of the classic witch-meets-dance-academy nightmare, starring Dakota Johnson and the divine Tilda Swinton (in multiple roles, because of course).

Lucky — A razor-sharp indie slasher that turns women’s everyday danger into supernatural metaphor.

The Maxine Minx Trilogy (X, Pearl, Maxine) — A blood-soaked exploration of aging, sexuality, and survival through decades of cinema style.

The Love Witch — 1960s aesthetics, sex, sorcery, and revenge — the feminist fever dream you didn’t know you needed.

Death Proof — Tarantino’s best film, according to Amie — a grindhouse joyride where women turn the tables, tires screeching.

And, for anyone still easing into the genre, Amie recommends Get Out or Ginger Snaps — smart, subversive, and just enough scare to make you think while you peek through your fingers.

As for the ones she didn’t love? Consider this your public service warning: Malignant (too messy, too smug) and the Terrifier series (violence without purpose, gore without soul).

Amie reminded us that horror, at its best, is about confronting the monsters we live with — political, social, personal — and finding power in the scream. She left us inspired, unsettled, and already building our Halloween queues.

Verdict: Amie Simon doesn’t just love horror — she elevates it. And after this conversation, so do we.

Love you! Mean it!

