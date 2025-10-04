The Daily Whatever, Oct 2: GenX Crisis with Rob Guess

This morning’s show started in classic Whatever fashion: tech glitches, saucy t-shirts, and Kira begging for dog treats before the heavy stuff rolled in. Then we welcomed back our friend

.

Rob’s podcast work is the carefully crafted counterpoint to our six-days-a-week chaos, a beautifully edited archive of GenX voices in midlife, reflecting on how we got here and where we go next. Today we dove into that tension together: the difference between crisis and opportunity, the weird push-pull of reinvention, and how conversations themselves can become a lifeline.

The political backdrop this week is grim. On today’s podcast, we dove into our shared sad reality” our generation assumed progress was permanent. Watching rights roll back in real time feels like a bad trip we never thought we’d have to take.

And yet—amidst the despair—there’s community, and GenXers are finding each other in midlife with more honesty than we ever managed in youth. The show became a meditation on late bloomers, shifting careers, ageism, and the strange hope that comes from refusing to look away.

As Rob put it, “Every episode becomes a love letter to the person I’m interviewing.” That’s the work—whether we’re laughing at Substack bugs or grieving the erosion of rights, the conversation itself is proof we’re still here, still talking, still choosing connection over silence.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

We love you all, mean it!