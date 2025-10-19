The Daily Whatever, Oct 18: the Philosophy of Adverse Action with Rick Herbst

On today’s The Daily Whatever Show, we celebrated No Kings Day with a guest who fits the moment perfectly —

Adverse Action Daily

Rick’s background spans tech, corporate leadership, and a long-running curiosity about how power operates. His publication borrows its name from a legal term, but he’s redefined it as a philosophy: finding smart, peaceful ways to push back when the system feels rigged. In Rick’s world, adverse action is what happens when ordinary people learn to use the rules — and sometimes bend them — to reclaim a little agency.

He walked us through the uneasy marriage between oligarchy and Trumpism, the growing influence of corporate-style governance, and why billionaires are drawn to frameworks that treat democracy like a management problem. The conversation could have veered into despair, but Rick kept it grounded, thoughtful, and even funny.

Then came one of those Daily Whatever moments that stops you mid-sip of coffee: turns out Rick is related to our beloved high-school history teacher, Mrs. Herbst — the one who taught Lawrence and me about democracy back when we were attending pep rallies instead of No Kings rallies. Full circle in the weirdest, best way.

What I love about Rick’s voice is how careful he is with language. He reminded us that activism isn’t just about showing up in the streets — it’s also about refusing to surrender the words that shape the story. “Patriot.” “Antifa.” Even “America.” Words worth fighting for.

