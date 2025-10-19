genXy

genXy

The Daily Whatever, Oct 18: the Philosophy of Adverse Action with Rick Herbst

No kings, no chaos—just Rick Herbst reminding us that rebellion works best when it’s well-researched.
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Rick Herbst
, and 2 others
Oct 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

On today’s The Daily Whatever Show, we celebrated No Kings Day with a guest who fits the moment perfectly —

Rick Herbst
, founder of Adverse Action Daily.

Rick’s background spans tech, corporate leadership, and a long-running curiosity about how power operates. His publication borrows its name from a legal term, but he’s redefined it as a philosophy: finding smart, peaceful ways to push back when the system feels rigged. In Rick’s world, adverse action is what happens when ordinary people learn to use the rules — and sometimes bend them — to reclaim a little agency.

He walked us through the uneasy marriage between oligarchy and Trumpism, the growing influence of corporate-style governance, and why billionaires are drawn to frameworks that treat democracy like a management problem. The conversation could have veered into despair, but Rick kept it grounded, thoughtful, and even funny.

Then came one of those Daily Whatever moments that stops you mid-sip of coffee: turns out Rick is related to our beloved high-school history teacher, Mrs. Herbst — the one who taught Lawrence and me about democracy back when we were attending pep rallies instead of No Kings rallies. Full circle in the weirdest, best way.

What I love about Rick’s voice is how careful he is with language. He reminded us that activism isn’t just about showing up in the streets — it’s also about refusing to surrender the words that shape the story. “Patriot.” “Antifa.” Even “America.” Words worth fighting for.

We love you all—mean it!

Tune in this coming week for an incredible lineup of guests on The Daily Whatever Show!

