The Daily Whatever: Oct 17: Fucked-up Friday with the Opinionated Ogre

This week on The Daily Whatever Show,

and I were joined by our friend and resident fire-breather,

, for another round of

—our sacred weekly ritual where we gather the worst stories in America and try to decide which one broke the last tiny piece of our collective sanity. Spoiler alert: we’re all losers, because we all have to live in this dystopia.

We started with the Young Republicans texting scandal—a thread of racist, homophobic, and outright Nazi garbage so foul it could make a sewer blush. Chris Cillizza, in all his both-sides glory, rushed to remind us that these were just kids—you know, kids in their late 20s and early 30s, holding elected posts, designing swastika-infused American flags, and somehow still being called “boys.” As Ogre put it perfectly, “Republicans aren’t held to a lower standard. They’re held to no standard at all.” And when a Nazi flag is literally hanging in a congressman’s office and the excuse is “we didn’t see it”? Yeah. We saw it. We all fucking saw it.

Then Ogre dropped the mic with his Fucked Up Friday pick—the so-called “peace deal” in Gaza. Turns out, the same deal could’ve been signed ten months ago under Biden, saving thousands of lives, but Netanyahu tanked it after a Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump—purely to deny Biden a win. Thousands of children starved, bombed, and buried just so Trump could play Messiah and Netanyahu could stay out of prison. That’s not diplomacy—it’s genocide by ego. Ogre was on fire, and rightfully so.

Dana followed with her own mind-melter: John Bolton’s indictment, alongside James Comey and Letitia James. It’s not that we suddenly love these people, but Trump’s DOJ is now openly targeting anyone who ever crossed him. Political persecution has become normalized—weaponized vengeance dressed up as justice. Dana called it exactly what it is: a terrifying pattern. Once is coincidence, twice is a trend, and three times? That’s fascism with paperwork.

And my pick? The quietly horrifying story of a Chicago police officer arrested by ICE. Roger Boyovic, a legal immigrant from Montenegro, passed every FBI background check and served honorably—until ICE decided to make an example of him. His crime? Existing while foreign. When the fascism comes for the cops, you know it’s gone full circle.

So who won? Ogre, of course. He flattened us with righteous rage and hard truth. But really, none of us won. We just survived another week in America, where the Overton window keeps shifting right into the abyss.

