The Daily Whatever, Oct 1: On Atonement

Sometimes the best shows are the ones where it’s just me and

catching up, no guests, no big agenda—just the two of us and our audience. Today had that vibe: loose, funny, occasionally blasphemous, and, yes, punctuated by Kira the dog demanding treats on cue.

We opened with Dana modeling her brand-new “Feminist Killjoy” tee from alpacalunch, complete with strategically placed daisies and a whole discussion about thirst traps, tyranny, and the inevitable next t-shirt slogan: Tits Against Tyrannical Assholes. Chat was all in, tossing out new merch ideas faster than I could keep up.

From there we pivoted (in true killjoy fashion) to heavier ground: the government shutdown, Trump’s absurd “gold ink” pep rally to the generals, and the chilling subtext of threatening America’s own cities. We dug into the unnerving silence of the top brass, what it might mean, and whether our military leadership is preparing to push back against unconstitutional orders. No clapping, no enthusiasm—just a wall of stone-faced seriousness. In times like these, that silence felt louder than any applause.

Because it’s Yom Kippur tonight, Dana also shared her essay about atonement—mixing humor, grief, and Jewish ritual with stories about her grandmother’s death, her family’s awkward avoidance of mortality, and the way faith sometimes fails to give us language for loss.

We laughed (because what else can you do?) about “Femi-Kill” pepper spray, Plan B branding gone wrong, and rabbis who don’t bother to learn names. But beneath the irreverence was something real: a reminder that rituals matter, that facing death matters, and that sometimes you want God to atone to you for a change.

It was one of those shows that felt like a long conversation at the kitchen table—funny, heavy, irreverent, and deeply human.

