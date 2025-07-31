The Daily Whatever, July 31: Bathrobe Day with The Bathrobe Guy and Karen Marie Shelton

We’re in the throes of our genXy Summer Pledge Drive to reach 100 paid subscribers for

by end of summer.

We committed to planning a special celebration at each 10-subscriber milestone—and today, we celebrated 60 paid subscribers by podcasting Live in our bathrobes. Lawrence got a bit spicy on-air with his, so be sure to watch for the leg and nip flashes throughout the episode.

The idea was proposed by The Daily Whatever regular

, so naturally we had to invite him on the show to chat. We also asked

to join us, as she has the distinction of being 1) the only person to never miss a single episode and 2) our first Founding sponsor.

It was incredible to check in with you both, and hear more about your Substack adventures!

and I also discussed my latest story, about the time the one creepy Trumpy neighbor on our street harassed my genderfluid child and their friends for walking the neighborhood in Pride flags. And the story has a happy ending, as after 20 years,

Rejoice!

he’s moving!

Please be sure to join us next for…

Tomorrow for Fucked-up Friday with special guest K.R. Byers !

Saturday for our Live karaoke celebration to celebrate 50 paid subscribers! (And yes, we know we hosted the two celebratory events out of order. What can we say, we’re rule-breakers—and also, we don’t wanna karaoke on a work day.)

We love you all, mean it!!

