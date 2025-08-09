The Daily Whatever, August 8: Fucked-Up Friday with Frederic Poag

Huge thanks tofor jumping in to co-host when ’ most recent anti-terror mission ran long. And worlds of thanks to our show-bestie, Mr. . This was a Fucked-Up Friday like no other, and we had deep discussions, lamented the state of the world, and tried to laugh through our tears.
Thank you, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Join us for our next live video in the app.
*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!
For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:
Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.
Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.
Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year
Share this post