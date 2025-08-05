genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
5

The Daily Whatever, August 4: Light Shines Through, Ch. 4 | Sharon

Celebrating milestones, and a reading from my latest chapter
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman
and
Dana DuBois
Aug 05, 2025
3
5
Share
Transcript

Hello, Whatevers!

I did a reading from the latest chapter of my novel, and answered a few questions about what it’s like to write the future and then have it catch up with you! Read the full chapter here:

Lawrence Winnerman | SCIENCE FICTION
Light Shines Through | Chapter 4 - Sharon
Sharon | October 2041 — Seattle, Tahoma, Free Republic of Cascadia…
Read more
a month ago · 6 likes · 4 comments · Lawrence Winnerman

Thank you

Alexandra Sarafidou
,
April Mensinger
,
R.V. Hughes
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
Brushy 🐺 📚
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽
,
Cat
,
C Wallis
,
Damon Kenner
,
BiffBiff
,
Dana DuBois
,
Jonathan Eddison
,
Dorothy Arney Yantis
,
Foye
,
Füsun Aydın
,
AlbertWilliams
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Jon weston
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Kimmy Win
,
Jo
,
The Momster 🧷
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Wendy Parker
,
Mel
,
MorganX
,
Peter William Murphy
,
Patricia Anne Boone
,
Mary
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Robert Sawers
,
Robin Wilding
,
Hannah
,
Nick Paro
,
Steve
,
The Bathrobe Guy 👘
,
Yolanda D.
and many others for tuning into my live video with
Dana DuBois
!

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Join us tomorrow on The Daily Whatever as we dig into Dana’s latest article:

Culture

I Had a Little “r” Relationship

Dana DuBois
·
Aug 4
I Had a Little “r” Relationship

“I don’t want this,” my boyfriend said to me, stone-faced.

Read full story
Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture