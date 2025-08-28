genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 27

What happens when faith becomes a blueprint for authoritarianism?
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Aug 28, 2025
2
5
Share
Transcript

Whenever

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
joins us for The Daily Whatever Show, we know the conversation will run deep. Today we dove into Christian nationalism, so yeah—we plunged in, heads first.

Christian nationalism isn’t just an abstract threat; it’s a movement reshaping politics, education, and even our sense of community in America. Melissa, with her research and advocacy background, didn’t waste time pulling the curtain back on the ways faith has been weaponized into ideology.

The biggest takeaway? Christian nationalism isn’t simply about personal belief — it’s about power. Melissa walked us through how religious language and symbolism are deployed to sanctify political goals, from restricting reproductive rights to curtailing LGBTQ+ freedoms—and the existential threat it represents for our democracy.

So, yeah: not the breeziest of topics, but a conversation full of clarity, perspective, and just enough gallows humor to keep us from despairing… too much.

Recommended reads from Melissa:

  • Bishop William J. Barber II Substack (read)

  • Our Moral Moment Substack (read)

  • Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation by Kristin Kobes Du Mez (order)

We love you all, mean it!

