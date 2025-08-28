The Daily Whatever, Aug 27

Whenever

joins us for

we know the conversation will run deep. Today we dove into Christian nationalism, so yeah—we plunged in, heads first.

The Daily Whatever Show,

Christian nationalism isn’t just an abstract threat; it’s a movement reshaping politics, education, and even our sense of community in America. Melissa, with her research and advocacy background, didn’t waste time pulling the curtain back on the ways faith has been weaponized into ideology.

The biggest takeaway? Christian nationalism isn’t simply about personal belief — it’s about power. Melissa walked us through how religious language and symbolism are deployed to sanctify political goals, from restricting reproductive rights to curtailing LGBTQ+ freedoms—and the existential threat it represents for our democracy.

So, yeah: not the breeziest of topics, but a conversation full of clarity, perspective, and just enough gallows humor to keep us from despairing… too much.

Recommended reads from Melissa:

Bishop William J. Barber II Substack (read)

Our Moral Moment Substack (read)

Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation by Kristin Kobes Du Mez (order)



Thanks to all of you who joined in the Live and offered your thoughts in the chat…

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

We love you all, mean it!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year

Join us tomorrow for “Freaky Thursday,” where Lawrence will show up as Dana, Dana will show up as Lawrence, and

will show up to interview us both!