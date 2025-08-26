genXy

The Daily Whatever, August 26: Masculine Sexual Identity

Technical difficulties tried to stop us, but we made it happen!
Lawrence Winnerman
,
GenXy
,
Dana DuBois
, and 2 others
Aug 26, 2025
Well, goddamn. So a gay dude, a bi dude, and a pansexual dude try to get into a podcast to talk about sexuality, and what happens? Substack crashes. Won’t let any of us start the Live or join one. What the actual fuck?

Thanks to

Nick Paro
and Restream, we did it anyway! Thanks, Nick! For today only, The Daily Whatever was hosted by Sick of This Show. 😁

And thanks to

Dana DuBois
who had another top secret spy mission, and graciously dropped so that we could add
Jacob Summers
and his pectoral muscles to the chat.

And, whew! What a doozy—we crammed a lot of talk—a lot of concepts—into the time we had. The one big takeaway? This conversation was important, and all three of us agreed that it needed to continue. Keep your eyes peeled for Part II: Electric Boogaloo Now Without Shirts coming soon!

And seriously, thank you to these men who are great role models for how to be masculine and in touch with the full range of one’s sexuality, and brave enough to share that with the world.

We’re on all the socials now, so please go like and subscribe (pretty please?). You can find everything through our Linktree!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Join us tomorrow for The Daily Whatever as we welcome

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
to talk about Christian Nationalism!

