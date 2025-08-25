genXy

The Daily Whatever, August 25th: AI & Empathy

Using AI wisely as a cultural translator - and can it really do your Tarot reading?
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Ariel Meadow Stallings's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Ariel Meadow Stallings
Aug 25, 2025
3
3
Transcript

Y’all. Real talk, we could not have been more honored and happy to welcome longtime friend and all-around brilliant person

Ariel Meadow Stallings
to the show today. We talked about ALL THE THINGS—too much to legit summarize here. Please watch the recap, and if you want to know more about Ariel, check out her links:

for tuning into The Daily Whatever with
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and our very special guest
Ariel Meadow Stallings
!

We’re on all the socials now, so please go like and subscribe (pretty please?). You can find everything through our Linktree!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Join us for The Daily Whatever tomorrow as we welcome

Nick Paro
and
A4T *with* Jacob Summers
to the show!

