The Daily Whatever, August 16: Saturday Good News!

Because even in these Trump times, it can't all be doom and gloom...
GenXy's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
GenXy
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Dana DuBois
Aug 16, 2025
7
3
Transcript

It’s a lovely way to end the week by sharing the good news.

We opened the show gushing about Taylor Swift. Not only the announcement of her new record—The Life of a Showgirl drops October 3rd!!!!!—but also her two-hour podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce to announce the release. They’re a charming couple. She’s brilliant.

And we agreed, the best part of it all was watching Travis and Jason demonstrated the consummate living examples of the best sort of male allyship, as their love and admiration of Taylor shone through every moment.

Ladies, pay attention—we all deserve a Travis hyping us up, calling us brilliant, and and willing to step back and shine their spotlight on us.

Other good news!

Photo from the Good News Network.

But most of all—all of you Whatevers are our good news! Thank you for tuning in, for offering your insights, and for helping us form this wonderful community.

Huge thanks to

The One Minute Daily Boost
,
MorganX
,
Linnea
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Suzanne English
,
Judith Simmons
,
Chrissie
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Elizabeth
,
Jennifer Winningham
,
Dana DuBois
,
BiffBiff
,
Frederic Poag
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Linda Roberta Hibbs
,
Jon weston
,
The Momster 🧷
,
Marnie
,
Hannah
,
Nick Paro
,
Jo
,
Linda k Messamore
,
Beth Cruz
,
Robert Sawers
,
Terri Bolsinger
,
Leo McChaser
,
Art Beeler
,
cynmac
,
Carolyn Fletcher
,
Candace Dietsch
,
Noble Blend
,
Los Gatos Sin Madrid
,
Claudia Robinson
,
David Solnit
,
Erin Buffington
,
Michael Conrad
,
JoDee
,
Yolanda D.
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
R.V. Hughes
,
Stefanie Mullen
,
Tom Young
,
Rosemary Lisa Jackson
,
Alexandra Porter
and many more.

We love you all, mean it!

© 2025 GenXy
