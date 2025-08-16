The Daily Whatever, August 16: Saturday Good News!

It’s a lovely way to end the week by sharing the good news.
We opened the show gushing about Taylor Swift. Not only the announcement of her new record—The Life of a Showgirl drops October 3rd!!!!!—but also her two-hour podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce to announce the release. They’re a charming couple. She’s brilliant.
And we agreed, the best part of it all was watching Travis and Jason demonstrated the consummate living examples of the best sort of male allyship, as their love and admiration of Taylor shone through every moment.
Ladies, pay attention—we all deserve a Travis hyping us up, calling us brilliant, and and willing to step back and shine their spotlight on us.
Other good news!
Gavin Newsom fighting back against gerrymandering with a brilliant redistricting campaign.
Camille Zapata, Newson’s social media manger, and HER ALL-CAP SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS.
The Justice Department agreed the Washington D.C. Police Chief gets to retain his job.
Season two of Wednesday dropped on Netflix, with none other than the breathtaking Joanna Lumley—best known as Patsy from AbFab—starring as Wednesday’s grandmama.
The US crime rate fell in 2024, in spite of Trump’s efforts to make it seem otherwise.
Loads of lawyers at the DOJ proclaim “fuck this shit” to defending Trump.
Substackershared this incredible story about meeting the young man who donated his stem cells to save her life.
And the greatest news of the week, or possibly ever: Lil the tiny triplet goat shunned at birth gets adopted by Luna and Nya the sheepdogs, who love her as their own.
But most of all—all of you Whatevers are our good news! Thank you for tuning in, for offering your insights, and for helping us form this wonderful community.
We love you all, mean it!
