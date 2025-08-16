The Daily Whatever, August 16: Saturday Good News!

It’s a lovely way to end the week by sharing the good news.

We opened the show gushing about Taylor Swift. Not only the announcement of her new record—The Life of a Showgirl drops October 3rd!!!!!—but also her two-hour podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce to announce the release. They’re a charming couple. She’s brilliant.

And we agreed, the best part of it all was watching Travis and Jason demonstrated the consummate living examples of the best sort of male allyship, as their love and admiration of Taylor shone through every moment.

Ladies, pay attention—we all deserve a Travis hyping us up, calling us brilliant, and and willing to step back and shine their spotlight on us.

Other good news!

Photo from the Good News Network.

But most of all—all of you Whatevers are our good news! Thank you for tuning in, for offering your insights, and for helping us form this wonderful community.

We love you all, mean it!