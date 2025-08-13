The Daily Whatever, August 13: The Quadruple Fuck and a Little (Legal) Hope

Huge thanks toand for joining us in our last Restream for an amazing conversation.
Thank you, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and many others for tuning into our live video!
We’re on all the socials now, so please go like and subscribe (pretty please?). You can find everything through our Linktree!
For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:
Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.
Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.
Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year
Share this post