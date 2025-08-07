genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 7: Stomping Trolls with The Opinionated Ogre

Dana DuBois's avatar
The Opinionated Ogre's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois
,
The Opinionated Ogre
, and
Lawrence Winnerman
Aug 07, 2025
Dana DuBois
recently published her article about middle-aged men ogling her daughter, and it caught fire and jumped into red-pilled Substack.

Parenting

Middle-Aged Men Keep Ogling My 16-Year-Old

Dana DuBois
·
Jul 20
Middle-Aged Men Keep Ogling My 16-Year-Old

“This way, mom!” shouts my eldest daughter, carving a path through the throng gathered for the Fremont Solstice parade.

Read full story

One of the results was that our good friend,

The Opinionated Ogre
saw the trolls harassing Dana in the comments section, and wrote an article of his own, massively taking down the misogynistic MAGA assholes who felt the need to share their creepy ideology:

The Opinionated Ogre
Maybe Don't Announce You Want To Fuck 16-Year-Olds, You Fucking Degenerate?
Read more
a month ago · 294 likes · 45 comments · The Opinionated Ogre

Our conversation today was spicy, and as much fun as our conversations with Ogre usually are. Check it out!

