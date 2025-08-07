The Daily Whatever, Aug 7: Stomping Trolls with The Opinionated Ogre

recently published her article about middle-aged men ogling her daughter, and it caught fire and jumped into red-pilled Substack.

One of the results was that our good friend,

saw the trolls harassing Dana in the comments section, and wrote an article of his own, massively taking down the misogynistic MAGA assholes who felt the need to share their creepy ideology:

Our conversation today was spicy, and as much fun as our conversations with Ogre usually are. Check it out!

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, @eileencg,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

for joining us for

!

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year