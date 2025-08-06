The Daily Whatever, Aug 6: Parenting Trans Kids With Melissa Corrigan & Sophia Kelly Grace

Back in 2023, I launched a tiny publication on Medium to create a community for storytelling and advice for parents of gender-nonconforming kids.

I hoped other writers would find it and want to share their stories.

Not in my wildest dreams did I hope to find two amazing writer/editor/thinkers like I found in

and

, yet somehow, they found me—and together, we created

.

So much has changed since the summer of 2023, and not for the better for trans and nonbinary folks. Especially not in the United States.

It was incredible to learn more about Melissa and Sophia’s origin stories as writers, and to get their wise, practical advice for how to endure during these trying Trump years.

Here are their respective origin stories:

Sophia’s origin story:

Melissa’s origin story, and her latest about what it means to parent an 18-year-old trans son in 2025:

And if you loved Melissa’s t-shirt, you can order one just like it through

’s online shop!

