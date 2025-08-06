genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 6: Parenting Trans Kids With Melissa Corrigan & Sophia Kelly Grace

A Pink Hair & Pronouns reunion
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Sophia Kelly Grace
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Aug 06, 2025
Back in 2023, I launched a tiny publication on Medium to create a community for storytelling and advice for parents of gender-nonconforming kids.

I hoped other writers would find it and want to share their stories.

Not in my wildest dreams did I hope to find two amazing writer/editor/thinkers like I found in

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
Sophia Kelly Grace
, yet somehow, they found me—and together, we created
Pink Hair & Pronouns
.

So much has changed since the summer of 2023, and not for the better for trans and nonbinary folks. Especially not in the United States.

It was incredible to learn more about Melissa and Sophia’s origin stories as writers, and to get their wise, practical advice for how to endure during these trying Trump years.

Here are their respective origin stories:

Sophia’s origin story:

Pink Hair & Pronouns
I Came Out As Trans at Age 3
When I was a toddler Mama and I had an argument. She said I couldn’t be a girl because I had a penis. I shouted back, “Of course, little girls can have penises! I have one!” I made her cry. She went to a therapist who told her it was a phase and to let it play itself out…
23 days ago · 7 likes · 3 comments · Sophia Kelly Grace

Melissa’s origin story, and her latest about what it means to parent an 18-year-old trans son in 2025:

Pink Hair & Pronouns
I Am Not Ruby Bridges’ Mother
*originally published July 20, 2023, Pink Hair and Pronouns; names changed for discretion…
3 months ago · 13 likes · 5 comments · Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Pink Hair & Pronouns
Denial, Rage, And Joy
I snapped a photo of him…
23 days ago · 9 likes · Melissa Corrigan, she/her

And if you loved Melissa’s t-shirt, you can order one just like it through

Lawrence Winnerman
’s online shop!

