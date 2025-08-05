genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 5: Little "r” Relationships

What it's like to stick around with Mr. Not-Quite-Right
Dana DuBois
and
Lawrence Winnerman
Aug 05, 2025
Share
This morning on The Daily Whatever,

Dana DuBois
and I had a great conversation about her latest article, “I Had a Little ‘r’ Relationship”. It’s her fascinating take on a six-year relationship that met a lot of needs—but not all of them—and which never turned into a Relationship. Check out the article here:

Culture

I Had a Little “r” Relationship

Dana DuBois
·
Aug 4
I Had a Little “r” Relationship

“I don’t want this,” my boyfriend said to me, stone-faced.

Read full story

Please join us tomorrow for a special episode of The Daily Whatever as Dana chats with

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and Sophia Grace to talk about the current state of parenting Trans/Non-Binary kids in the US in 2025.

