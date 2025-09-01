genXy

genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 30: Surviving Evangelical Trauma with Stephanie Drury

Stuff Christian Culture Likes is most def stuff genXy likes...
Lawrence Winnerman
Dana DuBois
Stephanie Drury
GenXy
Sep 01, 2025
There are lots of amazing ways to spend a Saturday morning of a three-day weekend, but talking with

Stephanie Drury
might be our new favorite.

We knew we’d discuss her social media take-down of Mars Hill church back in the day and the rise of her popular Stuff Christian Culture Likes social media identity. But it was so much more. Today’s show covered the grief of losing one’s parents to the Evangelical church, yes, but it spoke so much more to GenX and our ability to heal generational trauma. And how the comfort of mother figures can be found in empty cathedrals, in nature, and in reparenting ourselves alongside our children. We talked about the death of James Dobson—a man who damaged so many children and fractured so many families like Stephanie’s—but not with a sense of angry but of release, and a hope that in his final moments, he got a taste of empathy for all the victims of his preachings.

We hope you enjoy the recap as much as we enjoyed our time with Stephanie!

We love you, mean it!!

