The Daily Whatever, Aug 28: Freaky Thursday!

Holy cow.

HUGE THANKS to everyone who helped us hit 80 paid subscribers as part of our genXy Summer Pledge Drive!!

To express our thanks, we give you “Freaky Thursday.”

and

awoke this morning and had magically switched bodies! And

was here to interview us all through it.

Learn secrets from our 46-year friendship, like about how Lawrence secretly slept with Dana’s freshman year of college crush, and what color lipstick Dana wears (‘Hoochie MaMa Red #69,' just like

!), and who was a bigger nerd in elementary school.

Seriously, we can’t write about it. Words fail.

You’ve just gonna have to watch it.

Thanks so much to

for being willing to be a part of our shenanigans, and for always being Whatever #1.

And as always, thank you to everyone who joined us!

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, @amanacermonkey,

,

,

,

,

, @Robin,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and many others.

We love you, always, we mean it!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Please join us tomorrow on The Daily Whatever Show for Fucked-up Friday, with

!!