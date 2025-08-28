genXy

genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 28: Freaky Thursday!

Lawrence and Dana spill 46 years of tea... on each other
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Karen Marie Shelton's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Karen Marie Shelton
Aug 28, 2025
Holy cow.

HUGE THANKS to everyone who helped us hit 80 paid subscribers as part of our genXy Summer Pledge Drive!!

To express our thanks, we give you “Freaky Thursday.”

Dana DuBois
and
Lawrence Winnerman
awoke this morning and had magically switched bodies! And
Karen Marie Shelton
was here to interview us all through it.

Learn secrets from our 46-year friendship, like about how Lawrence secretly slept with Dana’s freshman year of college crush, and what color lipstick Dana wears (‘Hoochie MaMa Red #69,' just like

Robin Wilding
!), and who was a bigger nerd in elementary school.

Seriously, we can’t write about it. Words fail.

You’ve just gonna have to watch it.

Thanks so much to

Karen Marie Shelton
for being willing to be a part of our shenanigans, and for always being Whatever #1.

And as always, thank you to everyone who joined us!

The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Robin Wilding
,
The Momster
,
Diane Geurts
,
Polly Walker Blakemore
,
BiffBiff
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
Nancy Mitchell
,
Kimberly Finix
,
Carrie
,
Millard W. Hall
,
Jo
,
C Wallis
,
Nick Paro
,
Sheryl
,
Mason/she/her/💛🤍💜🖤
, @amanacermonkey,
The Vagabond Mermaid
,
Bluegreendot
,
CicifromCincy
,
Kim Taylor
,
Courtney 🇨🇦
, @Robin,
Damon Kenner
,
Jeanne 🔵
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
K.R. Byers
,
Janie ireton
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
John Pearce😀🦋🌈 🦅🌻
,
Deb
,
Noble Blend
,
Ruth
,
Carol Ann Power
,
Ginger
,
Yolanda D.
,
Jacob Summers
,
Artb3ing
,
Bluegreendot
,
joso
,
Dotty
,
The Bathrobe Guy 👘
,
Frederic Poag
,
Patricia Thompson
,
Gloria Ramirez
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Amanda Bottaro
,
EBS
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Pam
,
Cat
,
Brianna
, and many others.

We love you, always, we mean it!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Please join us tomorrow on The Daily Whatever Show for Fucked-up Friday, with

Samantha Paige (she/they)
!!

