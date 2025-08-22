The Daily Whatever, Aug 22: Fucked-up Friday with Ellie Leonard!

Huge thanks to our incredible guest for today’s Fucked-up Friday, the amazing! If you’re not already subscribed, well, you totally should. Like, right now. Then come back and finish reading this…
OK—now let’s jump into this week’s Fucked-up Friday!
Here were today’s fucked-up stories for the competition:
Ellie: MAGA’s Cracker-Barrel Meltdown
Because while the world is melting down, why not get upset about a logo refresh and some new paint?
Dana: Oklahoma Proposes ‘America First Test’ for Teachers From New York and California
Cool, cool, teachers from “woke” states need to take a test to promise they won’t say anything bad about the US. No scary precedent being set there…
Lawrence: Texas Rep. Nicole Collier alleges "illegal confinement" by GOP after refusing police escort to leave Capitol
Rep. Nicole Collier has been locked in the Texas Capitol after refusing police escort simply for being a Democrat.
And this week’s winner, in a landslide? Lawrence!!!
And of course, to all the “Whatevers” in our chat—we are so grateful every day for your presence, your insightful commentary, and your humor.
