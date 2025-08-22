genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
4

The Daily Whatever, Aug 22: Fucked-up Friday with Ellie Leonard!

A recording from Dana DuBois's live video
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Ellie Leonard
Aug 22, 2025
8
4
Share
Transcript

Huge thanks to our incredible guest for today’s Fucked-up Friday, the amazing

Ellie Leonard
! If you’re not already subscribed, well, you totally should. Like, right now. Then come back and finish reading this…

OK—now let’s jump into this week’s Fucked-up Friday!

Here were today’s fucked-up stories for the competition:

And this week’s winner, in a landslide? Lawrence!!!

We also want to give a shoutout for our Summer Pledge Drive, which has just about a month left. You can support us for as little as $1/year!

Here’s how:

And of course, to all the “Whatevers” in our chat—we are so grateful every day for your presence, your insightful commentary, and your humor.

All our thanks to

3DogRanch
,
Anne Kepplinger
,
Ava Glix
,
Alex Skolnick
,
Alison
,
Alma Burg
,
Amanda Florio
,
Angie T
,
Anna Welty
,
Anne
,
ann stafford
,
aurora☀️
,
Angela Zirpoli
,
Beth
,
BiffBiff
,
BJ Roberts
,
Bob
,
Bob Stine
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Candyce Fulford
,
Carole Keller
,
Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽
,
Cathi Connelly
,
Cathy Johnson
,
Cazar
,
Christy B.
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Cheri Scott
,
CherylDRichter
,
Maggie Chumbley
,
Claire Williams
,
Crystal
,
Cw
,
cynmac
,
Deanne Wilson
,
Damon Kenner
,
Dana DuBois
,
Dana VonAllmen - Writer
,
Maria Casinelli
,
Debbie Hupp
,
Dennis McAtee
,
Diana
,
David J. Brown Ph.D. (cantab.)
,
Susan J
,
Judy Rohrbaugh
,
Deb
,
EBS
,
Lisa Gonzalez
,
Elisabet Grafström
,
Enisalini
,
Eva-Lynn Podietz
,
Ev
,
Fusae Hikari
,
GAIL DRIEBE
,
Gail Ratliffe
,
Gary Law
,
And Rea
,
Julia Ann Scott
,
Harry Greene
,
Heart of Light
,
HeidiG
,
Hood79
,
Marney
,
Janice
,
Jeanne Sansbury Bell
,
Jeff Furey
,
Jen B
,
JK7
,
Jody Luttrell
,
John Delaney
,
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
,
John Magnussen
,
Julia
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Karen Sullivan
,
PhemK
,
QKMC☀️
,
Kelly
,
Kenneth Lavelle
,
K K
,
MoonWater (Kosta*Κώστα)
,
Jo
,
LavenderBlueMama
,
Leanne
,
Leo McChaser
,
Rich Kagan
,
The Momster
,
Linda Low
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Lizzy B
,
Llamum
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Maggie
,
Marin
,
Maura
,
Megan Johnson
,
Michelle Spencer
,
MarciaGrace
,
mnakloon
,
Molly Jubitz
,
MorganX
,
Mark Edward Randall
,
Naleen Chandra
,
Nancy Herndon
,
Nancy Soles
,
Nightin’gale
,
Patricia
,
Paul P
,
Patti B
,
Patty Evans
,
Phillip Sisson
,
Patricia Kaye Koch
,
Polly Walker Blakemore
,
Carol
,
Ralph Carabetta
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Rue
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Richard McDonell
,
Sally Costa
,
Samantha Paige (she/they)
,
Sandi Bohle
,
Sandra
,
Anonymous Schnauzer Mom
,
Change Champion
,
Nick Paro
,
Signe
,
Betty Bewley
,
Soni Knapp
,
SuperNovaGirl
,
Susan Kluzek
,
Sandy S.
,
Tere Rabreau
,
Terrell Jermaine Starr
,
The Bathrobe Guy 👘
,
Chester B.
,
Kevin Fletcher
,
Tom Stetich
Víctor Colon
,
The Vagabond Mermaid
,
Wilfman
, and
Yolanda D.

We love you, mean it!

Tune in tomorrow when we welcome

Ally Hamilton
at noon ET/9am PT!

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture