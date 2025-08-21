genXy

genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 21: On Obergefell

Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Mr. Troy Ford
, and
GenXy
Aug 21, 2025
2
5
Transcript

It’s always a pleasure when

Mr. Troy Ford
joins us all the way from Sitges! Today we chatted about the first three months of his novel, Lamb: a novel in snapshots, being released in the world. He shared his successes, his favorite reviews, and his plans for a sequel (!!).

We also chatted about the potential overturning of Obergefell, and how Europeans DGAF about what’s happening in the US, even as most of them are horrified at the prospect of Americans losing marriage equality.

It was a lively discussion, and Troy is such a gem! He’s also trying to get his Substack checkmark, so if you’re inclined to send him some support, you can subscribe to his publication Qstack—the best of queer Substack—for just $1/year.

Huge thanks to everyone who joined us!

Amanda Earl
,
Anne Wareham
,
Ben Ulansey
,
R.V. Hughes
,
BiffBiff
,
Bob Stine
,
Bryan Huitt
,
Bud Jones
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Carol Frick
,
Cat
,
OldHenCharlie
,
C Wallis
,
Damon Kenner
,
Dana DuBois
,
Robert Allan MacIlwain
,
EBS
,
Em
,
Elaine the Mean Old Feminist
,
fnordgwar
,
Gonzo Gato
,
Jessi B(e) Art + Energy
,
Henrik Hageland
,
Marney
,
Ted Patchell
,
Jack
,
More Than Poetry
,
Plant People
,
Johanna Sartori
,
judyth Watson-Remy
,
julie elder
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
PhemK
,
Kevin
,
Jo
,
Courtneye
,
The Momster
,
Linda Roberta Hibbs
,
Ernie Hsiung
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Laura K
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
MorganX
,
Mr. Troy Ford
,
hkblog
,
Style and Flow
,
Nita Farahany
,
Pat Willard
,
Paul
,
Peter Johnson
,
Polly Walker Blakemore
,
Gatwi 🫰🏽
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Rian Garn
,
Rob
,
Rochelle Williams
,
Samantha Paige (she/they)
,
Samu
,
Nick Paro
,
Sheryl
,
Gordon Soukoreff
,
Soso
,
SSM
,
The Bathrobe Guy 👘
,
Tom Young
,
Tom Wentworth
,
Victoria Luisa Pelham
,
Virginia Villasenor Wilson
,
Millard W. Hall
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Whodiniz
,
William B
, and
Kristy Woodson Harvey
.

We love you, mean it!

Be sure not to miss Fucked-up Friday with

Ellie Leonard
tomorrow, and a feminist firebrand hour with
Ally Hamilton
on Saturday!

