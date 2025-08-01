The Daily Whatever, Aug 1: Fucked-up Friday with K.R. Byers

Every Friday,and I invite a very special guest to join us for Fucked-up Friday, a weekly competition for the most fucked-up news story of the week.
This week, the amazing (and very color-coordinated)brought his A-game to the competition!
Here are the stories we each pitched:
: Substack Has it’s First Plagiarism Scandal. If Substack doesn’t have a clear, firm strategy on how to manage plagiarists, how can it thrive as a platform? Also, report and block Maalvika, the plagiarist in question.
: White House unveils plans for new $200m ballroom. Because why not cut funding for schools, SNAP, world health, HIV prevention, and Medicaid and instead fund a gaudy party room in the White House?
: Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ads sparked outrage. Passe fashion brand intentionally pokes at the beast of our divided political landscape to elevate their brand (and stock price) because late-stage capitalism.
And the winner was… a three-way! We had so many votes for each story, our deeply scientific counting method determined it a tie. We all win! Which means yes, we all lose. (womp womp.)
