The Daily Whatever, Aug 1: Fucked-up Friday with K.R. Byers

Our weekly competition for the most fucked-up news story out there...
Dana DuBois
,
K.R. Byers
, and
Lawrence Winnerman
Aug 01, 2025
3
4
Every Friday,

Lawrence Winnerman
and I invite a very special guest to join us for Fucked-up Friday, a weekly competition for the most fucked-up news story of the week.

This week, the amazing (and very color-coordinated)

K.R. Byers
brought his A-game to the competition!

Here are the stories we each pitched:

And the winner was… a three-way! We had so many votes for each story, our deeply scientific counting method determined it a tie. We all win! Which means yes, we all lose. (womp womp.)

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support genXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks.

Here’s how:

Join us on The Daily Whatever tomorrow at Noon Eastern / 9 am Pacific as we (belatedly) celebrate hitting 50 paid subscribers with a Live Karaoke Party!

