Sick of this Show - Wizards Eagle Jizz Edition

The three beardo weirdo wizards get together for an off-schedule sesh, and the talk turns to…eagle jizz?

Brother Fred has coined a new term—all that right-wing, red-pilled manosphere blather that is equal parts fake patriotism, misogyny, racism, and a turnip’s understanding of U.S. civics? It is the spew from a drunken incel eagle in flight.

If the idea of it makes you want to vomit, then you’re welcome. That means we’re doing it right!

It’s also a handy term to describe how Trump is “re-decorating” the White House—by covering it in fake gold eagle jizz.

As Nick says, “It’s growing on me!” Ewwwwww….

Hey, you hang with bros like this, you know you’re going to end up feeling some kind of way by the time it’s all said and done.

for hanging out with us while we were being absolutely ridiculous!