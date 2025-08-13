genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9

Sick of this Show - Wizards Eagle Jizz Edition

The rightwing manosphere spews nothing but Eagle Jizz, and we're calling them out
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Nick Paro
, and
Frederic Poag
Aug 13, 2025
9
Share
Transcript

The three beardo weirdo wizards get together for an off-schedule sesh, and the talk turns to…eagle jizz?

Brother Fred has coined a new term—all that right-wing, red-pilled manosphere blather that is equal parts fake patriotism, misogyny, racism, and a turnip’s understanding of U.S. civics? It is the spew from a drunken incel eagle in flight.

If the idea of it makes you want to vomit, then you’re welcome. That means we’re doing it right!

It’s also a handy term to describe how Trump is “re-decorating” the White House—by covering it in fake gold eagle jizz.

As Nick says, “It’s growing on me!” Ewwwwww….

The mug that nobody asked for

Y’all know I’m on a merch production kick because this is my new side-side-side hustle, so I could NOT resist. Introducing the Eagle Jizz 15oz mug for all your steaming hot…beverages.

Eagle Jizz 15oz MugEagle Jizz 15oz Mug
Eagle Jizz 15oz Mug

Hey, you hang with bros like this, you know you’re going to end up feeling some kind of way by the time it’s all said and done.

Thank you

MorganX
,
Nick Paro
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Michael lyons
,
cdl
,
Deborah Stone
,
Peter William Murphy
,
Dmitry 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🍺
,
Barbara H Wagner
,
Roberta Truesdale
,
Soni Knapp
,
Lisa nusca
,
TCUEZ
,
Judy Pruitt
,
SSM
,
Joyce Reid
,
Sandra
,
Sunny
,
Karen C
,
Rick Kohut
,
Sara Hines
,
Sandrine Will
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Be Aware
,
Jason Dyer
,
Sage’s Mom. (No DM’s)
,
Keifer Allan
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Christine
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Perry
,
Jeanne
,
Anna Wick
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
Kimberlyanne
,
J. Kenneth Lowrie
,
Benedetta
,
Romaine Voigt
,
Don Horstkotte
,
Lori K.H.
,
GP
,
Keli Osborne
,
TheQuietCentre
,
AuntieLynn
,
Dana DuBois
,
Margaret Groves
,
julie airoldi
,
Jane's Gmail
,
Tee Ree
,
Joyce Berryman
,
JoDee
,
Margaret
,
Caro Henry
,
Lisa Jensen
,
Regina Brennan
,
Eileen Kennedy
,
Frank Kohl
,
Tracy Moran
,
MorganX
,
Carol Freda
,
Karin Chrostowski
,
MD RONY MIR
,
Lynette Slover
,
June Gaines
,
Gail Beaver-Woletz
,
Charles Fryars
,
Katie
,
Linda
,
Gordon Soukoreff
,
William
,
Kathy Davidson
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Mike N
,
Barb Spencer
,
Adrian kalambokidis
,
Me again
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
Mildred Hennings
,
Carol Helbing
,
Carrie Kennedy
,
elizabeth
,
Kimmy Win
,
Obladioblada
,
Sandra Steffen
,
Brianna
,
Suzanne English
,
theOriginalNicole
,
Kalani
,
The Nymph Channel
,
Peggy Fritz
,
Kate Hill
,
Dalai Mama 💗
,
Christine Bruno
,
Melody Roth
,
BK
,
Tigre50
,
Dondi Daugherty
,
Robert Sawers
,
Tom Young
,
Kitty Sue
,
Walter Rhein
,
Loretta Sweet
,
MissGuided Kris
for hanging out with us while we were being absolutely ridiculous!

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture