GenXy Ice Bucket Challenge for 70 Paid Subscribers (Dana’s version)

This weekend

hit an exciting milestone—70 paid subscribers!!

To celebrate, as promised,

and I have each taken the Ice Bucket Challenge and HOLY SHITBALLS, that was cold!

But also, it was pretty exhilarating.

As a special bonus, I wore the t-shirt from my “Hello, I Have Amazing Boobs” viral story, to commemorate what’s also turned out to be my first (and presumably) only wet t-shirt competition. So yeah, you’re welcome.

Mostly, we’re just so grateful to all of you. We’re only halfway through our Summer Pledge Drive, and we’ve already hit 70% of our goal. We’re truly humbled. Y’all are the very best.

You can watch Lawrence and his challenge right here…

Y’all! We did it! GenXy officially hit 70 paid subscribers this weekend. Huge thanks to Alan and Susan, who were 69 and 70, respectively. And huge thanks to all of you for helping to get us to this point, and for tuning in to me completing the Ice Bucket Challenge!Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

As

Huge thanks to everyone who joined in to watch me douse myself!!