genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

A genXy Summer Pledge Drive Update

It's September, so summer is fleeting--as is our number of days to meet our pledge drive goals!
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
GenXy's avatar
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
GenXy
Sep 02, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Happy September! We love the transition to autumn so much. But summer isn’t quite done for us.

See, we’ve got Summer Pledge Drive goals, and we’re getting really close to meeting them—but we’re not quite there. As of this writing, we’re at 89 paid subscribers for

GenXy
, and we’re so grateful for each and every one.

Our goal is 100 paid subscribers by the 21st night of September (the official end of summer, and this pledge drive, and also Earth Wind & Fire day).

Through then, you can support genXy for just $20/year—and that’s for the life of the subscription.

You can also support both

Dana DuBois
and
Lawrence Winnerman
for just $1/year—yes, a year.

Here’s how:

Thanks so much—we love you, mean it!

And thanks to everyone who joined us for this impromptu live, including

lesley&fern
,
Marney
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Elizabeth
,
Sheryl
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Kim Taylor
,
Elijah
,
Linnea
,
Kevin
,
Brenda Hastings-Gongora
,
Sharyn Syre
, and
The One Minute Daily Boost
.

Bah dee ah! 🎶

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture