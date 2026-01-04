Hello friends, and Happy New Year!

We’re coming off a restorative week away from our The Daily Whatever Show duties, and feel refreshed and energized for whatever 2026 may hold. We’re happy to know whatever may come to pass, we’ll be here in conversation with all of you—to learn, to comfort, and hopefully, to celebrate events as they unfold.

We’re also crazy excited about our line up of guests we’ve got planned—and this week is an absolute banger.

But first, two quick programming notes:

The Daily Whatever Show will no longer broadcast on Saturdays. As we reflected back on these past eight months of the show, we recognized we’ve been burning that proverbial candle at both ends, and sometimes in the middle. So we’re going to let go of Saturdays, sadly. We know this is a marathon, not a sprint, and we know this change will be positive for us and for the show. Lawrence is not quite back from his Christmas vacation. He’s off on a special secret mission until Thursday. But have no fear—the amazing Melissa Corrigan, she/her has graciously offered to co-host the shows in his stead on Monday-Wednesday. So we are in excellent hands.

And with that, let’s jump right into this week’s lineup!

The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

Catching up with The Daily Whatever Show!

ICYMI, we also ended 2025 with an incredible lineup of guests: Melissa Corrigan, she/her, The Opinionated Ogre, Ellie Leonard, and Qasim Rashid, Esq.!

These recaps are absolutely worth a listen.

You know what to do…

We love you, mean it!

2026 is gonna be lit. 🔥🔥

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)