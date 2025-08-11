Greetings, friends!

As some of you may have seen on Saturday, we’re testing a new platform for The Daily Whatever Show. It shows great promise, as it will enable us to stream on multiple platforms simultaneously. It also means we can have more than one guest one with us at a time. We can add QR codes and links! We can screen share!

We’re really excited about it.

We also realized on Saturday, we’ve got a few wrinkles to smooth out till it’s working as per plan.

We—well, mostly

—also had some challenges over the weekend whilst sorting through some of our back-end systems, the net result being, he’s locked out of his Substack account at the moment. It’s… not great. We’re sure we’re gonna figure it out, but it means our typical Monday feature of Lawrence reading from the latest chapter of his novel isn’t going to happen. Because he can’t publish it.

It also means we have no graphic yet for this week’s The Daily Whatever Show.

But we do have an amazing schedule of amazing folks joining us! So I’m gonna list them here old-school style, in text. Hopefully Lawrence resolves this quickly, and we can get a proper graphic for this week all ready to go!

So without further ado, here’s our week…

The Daily Whatever Show schedule:

Monday, Aug 11: Plans and Plot Twists

As stated—Monday was supposed to be Lawrence debuting Chapter 5 of his novel, Light Shines Through. But sometimes the best laid plans… well, we all know what can happen. This is especially true for us GenX multihyphenates who are balancing so much.

So we’re gonna start our week with a frank conversation about what’s happening: what we’re planning, and what’s falling apart. We also want to hear from all of you: what do you want to see from The Daily Whatever as we grow?

Tuesday, Aug 11: Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Pt 1

Dana shares her latest Substack story, Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Pt 1, which asks the question: is it possible to fall in love with someone you’ve never met in real life? How is it that online connections can feel intimate, even from hundreds of miles away? Have you ever been in a virtual relationship and if so, how was it satisfying, and what were the shortcomings? Does age make a difference? GenX came well into adulthood before online dating existed. Can we still believe in virtual romance like the generations after us?

Lawrence and Dana will discuss all this and more—and we want to hear from all of you in the chat as well.

Wednesday, Aug 12: Fuck Celebrities, Trolls, and Capitalism with Melissa Corrigan

Special guest

comes at us with three new eff-bombs of stories on

,

, and

. Substack is crawling with political rants, but Melissa always brings wit, wisdom, and nuance to her take-downs, so we’re thrilled to have her return to talk about her rage trifecta this week.

I think we’ll all be able to find relatable rage on this episode.

Thursday, Aug 13: Doxxing and Internet Safety with The Opinionated Ogre

We always love a visit from our favorite green sock puppet! Last week

visited us to talk about

as part of fighting fascism and being a good ally. And we had so much to talk about, we never got to the second half of the conversation—how to stay safe on the internet whilst battling trolls (and other online monsters).

Ogre has experiences and advice to share. We’d also love to hear about both your experiences as well as any tips you have for staying safe from doxxing.

Friday, Aug 14: Fucked-up Friday with Wendy Parker

Fucked-up Friday is our favorite day of the week, when we invite a special guest to join us, and each of us pick what we think was the most egregious news story of the week… as a competition. In the end, our Live audience (aka “The Whatevers”) votes for the very best fucked-up story. This week we’re delighted to be joined by TDW regular

, who recently shared a most fucked-up story of her own:

earlier this month.

We’re going to interview her about the experience and the fallout.

It’s an absolutely harrowing situation for feisty content creators everywhere, so you won’t want to miss it.

Saturday, Aug 15: Good News Weekend Run Down

We’re hoping this week brings some good news we can share. Cross all your fingers and toes, and let’s see what this week brings.

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at

)