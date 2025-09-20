genXy

genXy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Uppendahl's avatar
Steve Uppendahl
28m

Gotta say, as impressive as recreating the eye shadow may be, I'd be more impressed if y'all came up with the same nearly identical "Flock of Seagull groupie" hairstyles. That would be truly badass!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture