Hello friends!

Our Summer Pledge Drive ends tomorrow, on the 21st night of September.

So we are celebrating the best way we know how: an epic, four-hour The Daily Whatever Show from 4-8pm ET/1-5pm PT, with some of our favorite folks who’ve helped us build this community these past five months*.

Here’s the line-up!

Note that these times may wiggle, but we’re gonna try our best to stay on track.

It’s not too late to support our pledge drive. You can still support

+ our individual Substacks for

.

Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois Writes for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year.

We’re so grateful for your support.

We hope to see you all tomorrow.

Ba dee ahh!🎵

We love you! Mean it!!



&

Co-founders of genXy, co-hosts of The Daily Whatever Show, and BFFs

*Ed note: Can you believe it’s only been five months?? I feel like we’ve lived lifetimes since April 24, when our first episode aired.

**Ed note, again: OK so technically, the summer ends on Monday, Sept 22 at 2:19pm ET, not on Sunday the 21st. So we’re gonna extend our discounts to run through Monday, because we’re nerdy completionists like that.