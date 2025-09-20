The genXy Summer Pledge Drive Ends Tomorrow—with an Epic Four-Hour Live
Join us on the 21st night of September to celebrate, as Earth, Wind & Fire intended
Hello friends!
Our Summer Pledge Drive ends tomorrow, on the 21st night of September.
So we are celebrating the best way we know how: an epic, four-hour The Daily Whatever Show from 4-8pm ET/1-5pm PT, with some of our favorite folks who’ve helped us build this community these past five months*.
Subscribe to genXy for just $20/year, for life! This deal ends on Monday, so now is the time.
Here’s the line-up!
- (4pm ET)
- (4:20pm ET)
- (4:40pm ET)
- (5:00pm ET)
- (5:20pm ET)
- (5:40pm ET)
- (6:00pm ET)
- (6:20pm ET)
- (6:40pm ET)
- (7:00pm ET)
- (7:20pm ET)
- (7:40pm ET)
Note that these times may wiggle, but we’re gonna try our best to stay on track.
It’s not too late to support our pledge drive. You can still support+ our individual Substacks for just $22/year.
Here’s how:
Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.
Subscribe to Dana DuBois Writes for $1/year.
Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year.
We’re so grateful for your support.
We hope to see you all tomorrow.
Ba dee ahh!🎵
We love you! Mean it!!
Co-founders of genXy, co-hosts of The Daily Whatever Show, and BFFs
*Ed note: Can you believe it’s only been five months?? I feel like we’ve lived lifetimes since April 24, when our first episode aired.
**Ed note, again: OK so technically, the summer ends on Monday, Sept 22 at 2:19pm ET, not on Sunday the 21st. So we’re gonna extend our discounts to run through Monday, because we’re nerdy completionists like that.
