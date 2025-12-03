genXy

genXy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yanni Hamburger's avatar
Yanni Hamburger
12h

AI telling people to delete themselves, and now setting up women to be in situations that could end up tragic. It's brutally disgusting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
11h

Haha he didn’t exist!!!!!!! That shit is wild. 😜 haha 😂 you would’ve been better off with one of the Nigerian princes from Nigeria asking you to send them $500

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 GenXy
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture