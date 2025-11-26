genXy

Luca
Holiday get togethers are getting increasingly hard for me. I am trans, but not fully out. Most of my friends and health care providers know, but my family don’t. My brother has a history of blatantly transphobic commentary whenever the topic arises, and I’m not sure whether he doesn’t know about me, or does and is trying to intimidate me into keeping quiet. We’re diametrically opposed on almost every political/social/intellectual issue, so needless to say our relationship has gotten a little strained.

I do not have any children that I have to protect. He does, so if anything he probably feels that burden. He does not bring up hot button issues when they are around, probably so they won’t have to hear his beliefs challenged, or to hear another perspective from within the family.

At the moment I’m taking care of my mom, who has dementia. She shuts down in nursing home care, so it’s basically on me as to how long she remains with us. This is why I’m not fully, socially out as trans. It would confuse my mom, disrupt my extended family support network and probably make my brother feel that he’s being denied access to my mom (because his views are obviously my fault) at the worst possible time. So I basically have to wait to fully come out until after she passes.

So yeah, needing thoughts and prayers for when I host Thanksgiving tomorrow. lol Will probably just take a drink whenever someone brings up Trump or Kirk. As long as it’s not the blessing.

They put Trump or Kirk in the blessing, I’m going full nuclear shutdown.

