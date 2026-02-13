TWDS | Fucked-up Friday with Michelle Kinney

The Daily Whatever Show is a live, unscripted morning conversation about culture, politics, and the creative voices shaping the moment.

Longtime BFFs Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois approach each episode with curiosity, candor, and just enough irreverence to keep things upbeat, even on the most dire news day.

Every Friday, we host Fucked-Up Friday — our weekly open-mic reckoning with the most absurd, enraging, and dystopian headlines of the week. It’s where we name the madness, drag the gaslighting into the light, and try (sometimes barely) to laugh so we don’t scream.

Today we welcomed Michelle Kinney, co-anchor of the Mayday Morning Show, co-founder of the Mayday Network with Julie Roginsky, former creative director at the Lincoln Project, and co-founder of the Seneca Project. With a background in theater and media production. Simply put, she’s a complete star.

Today we discussed:

Ring backed out of a creepy surveillance partnership after public pushback — proof that pressure still works.

The SAVE (aka “MEGA”) Act and how “election integrity” messaging masks voter suppression.

Why attacks on women’s voting rights are no longer fringe — they’re being said out loud.

The danger of underestimating extremist rhetoric (and why imagination matters).

A little Substack nerd-out about why live numbers suddenly exploded.

Read and subscribe to Michelle here:

