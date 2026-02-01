Hello friends!

We had a devastating week in the news cycle last week, one that began with the murder of Alex Pretti and ended with the arrests of Don Lemon, Georgia Fort, Trahern Jeen Crews and Jamael Lydell Lundy—a serious attack on our First Amendment freedoms.

Now we face down a new week, unsure of what fresh horrors may await us. But we've got a great lineup of guests on The Daily Whatever Show to help us make sense of it all, and some exciting new announcements.

The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week

Introducing Fine Feminist Hour

Starting this week, Thursdays on The Daily Whatever Show are officially a feminist takeover.

Lawrence Winnerman and I decided we each wanted a day on TDWS to really own. Mondays will be Lawrence’s day. Thursdays are mine. And I am using mine to talk about feminism—loudly, clearly, and without apology.

It all kicks off this Thursday with special guest Melissa Corrigan, she/her and we’ll be talking about the SAVE Act, and how it could remove voting access for millions of women.

Adventures with Dana and Lawrence…

We don’t just run The Daily Whatever Show—Dana and Lawrence also write and appear on other podcasts. Check out what we’ve gotten up to this week…

Catching up with The Daily Whatever Show

We had an incredible lineup of guests last week—like it was a hard week to top. We feel like we keep saying that every week, but then it keeps being true.

Last week’s list included Arturo Dominguez, Dissent in Bloom, Frederic Poag and Fucked-up Friday with Kait Justice.

These recaps are absolutely worth a listen.

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois