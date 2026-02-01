This Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Week of Feb 2-6, 2026
We had a devastating week in the news cycle last week, one that began with the murder of Alex Pretti and ended with the arrests of Don Lemon, Georgia Fort, Trahern Jeen Crews and Jamael Lydell Lundy—a serious attack on our First Amendment freedoms.
Now we face down a new week, unsure of what fresh horrors may await us. But we've got a great lineup of guests on The Daily Whatever Show to help us make sense of it all, and some exciting new announcements.
The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week
Feb 2: with Bob Cesca
Feb 3: with Teri Leigh 💜
Feb 4: with Cliff Schecter
Feb 5: Fine Feminist Hour with Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Feb 6: Fucked-Up Friday with Mike Nellis
Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!
Introducing Fine Feminist Hour
Starting this week, Thursdays on The Daily Whatever Show are officially a feminist takeover.
Lawrence Winnerman and I decided we each wanted a day on TDWS to really own. Mondays will be Lawrence’s day. Thursdays are mine. And I am using mine to talk about feminism—loudly, clearly, and without apology.
It all kicks off this Thursday with special guest Melissa Corrigan, she/her and we’ll be talking about the SAVE Act, and how it could remove voting access for millions of women.
Adventures with Dana and Lawrence…
We don’t just run The Daily Whatever Show—Dana and Lawrence also write and appear on other podcasts. Check out what we’ve gotten up to this week…
Catching up with The Daily Whatever Show
We had an incredible lineup of guests last week—like it was a hard week to top. We feel like we keep saying that every week, but then it keeps being true.
Last week’s list included Arturo Dominguez, Dissent in Bloom, Frederic Poag and Fucked-up Friday with Kait Justice.
These recaps are absolutely worth a listen.
Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois
