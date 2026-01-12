This Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Week of January 12-16, 2026
Hello friends!
We’re coming off a great first week of 2026 on The Daily Whatever Show—even if the first week of the year was such a brutal one in the news.
We’re crazy excited about our line up of guests we’ve got planned—and this week is an absolute banger.
And with that, let’s jump right into this week’s lineup!
The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week
Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️
Jan 12: Community Day with NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Jason Odell, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, and Cat
Jan 13: with Bree Fram (first half of the show)
Jan 14: with Kerala Goodkin
Jan 15: with Jenn Budd
Jan 16: Fucked-Up Friday with Ahmad Babar
Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!
Catching up with The Daily Whatever Show
We ended last week with an incredible lineup of guests: Rachel @ This Woman Votes, Egberto Willies, Samantha Paige (she/they), Leo Caldwell and a fantastic Fucked-Up Friday with Zev Shalev
These recaps are absolutely worth a listen.
You know what to do…
We love you, mean it!
Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)
