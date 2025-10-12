Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week:

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️

Oct 13: Resist, Refuse, Ridicule: Humor in non-violent protests like Portland’s with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD

Oct 14: Wiped Out: the end of the CDC and Department of Education with Frederic Poag

Oct 15: Introducing Ask Auntie Red & Big Bear: Our advice show! DM us your questions.

Oct 16: Sex Toys, Butt Stuff and Kink with Dr. Amber Hull

Oct 17: Fucked-up Friday with The Opinionated Ogre

Oct 18: In conversation with Rick Herbst

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)

